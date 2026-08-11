Options Technology (Options), the leading managed IT services and technology solutions provider, today announced the immediate availability of expanded market data feeds following a record-breaking first half of 2026. This launch delivers enhanced connectivity for U.S. options and equities as well as Middle Eastern markets, supporting clients with expanded normalized and native feed coverage from day one. Options' connectivity solution is built on global trading infrastructure, offering low-latency access and scalable integration across asset classes.

June set a U.S. options volume record with 76.4 million daily contracts traded. This expansion now provides clients with access to numerous new U.S. options depth feeds, enabling seamless integration into existing trading workflows through a comprehensive and proven market infrastructure.

Options stands out as one of the few to offer full OPRA distribution into Europe today. As the market continues to grow and new venues like IEX Options and MX2 (expected in H2 2026) come online, seamless technology connectivity remains essential for institutional participants navigating increasing market fragmentation.

This expansion includes immediate access to Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) market data and order routing capabilities, enabling clients to integrate this new U.S. equities venue into their trading workflows from day one. Simultaneously, Options has expanded coverage to key MENA markets, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and Borsa Istanbul Exchange (BIST), delivering comprehensive data and connectivity solutions to support institutional participation in these high-growth regions.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, said: "H1 2026 has set a new standard with record U.S. options volume, and we're proud to provide the data infrastructure powering that growth. By expanding our AtlasFeed normalization and native feed coverage, we are ensuring our clients stay ahead of market fragmentation. We are committed to maintaining this momentum as we move into the second half of the year."

The announcement builds on recent milestones at Options, including the appointment of Stephen Dorrian as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data, its introduction of AtlasInsight V5 to Power Modern Trading Infrastructure, and the enhancement of APAC connectivity and Direct Access to Japan Alternative Market via AtlasFabric.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com