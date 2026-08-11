The PR Academy MENA: 71% of UAE organisations prioritise rapid response, establishing a pioneering corporate communications framework for crisis management

The study was conducted by The PR Academy MENA in Dubai

78% identified misinformation as the greatest communications challenge

The UAE's advanced communications model is underpinned by a proactive strategy that combines transparency, rapid response, and integrated messaging

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by The PR Academy MENA in Dubai confirms that the United Arab Emirates has established a pioneering corporate communications framework for crisis management, built on preparedness, a proactive approach, and unified messaging. The study finds that this corporate communications model has empowered the country to transform challenges into opportunities, strengthen public trust, and reinforce the UAE's positive reputation and that of its institutions.

The study revealed that corporate communications in the UAE have evolved beyond their traditional role of responding to crises to become a strategic function that shapes the media narrative through transparency, timely responses, and delivering accurate information.

It found that 71% of organisations consider rapid response to be the most critical factor in containing crises, while 78% identified misinformation as the greatest communications challenge. In addition, 73% of respondents reported that their organisations had been exposed to misleading content over the past two years, underscoring the importance of having a robust corporate communications system capable of early detection and immediate intervention.

The findings also showed that 84% of organisations rely on advanced media monitoring tools, while 62% use data analytics to support communications decision-making. Meanwhile, 92% confirmed that they utilise artificial intelligence technologies for content creation and analysis, thereby significantly enhancing communications professionals' ability to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Commenting on the findings, Reem Masswadeh, Founder of The PR Academy MENA, said: "The UAE's corporate communications model in times of crisis reflects a significant transformation in media narrative management. Government entities have successfully shifted from reactive communications to proactively shaping professional narratives that strengthen public trust, support stability, and effectively counter misinformation."

She added: "The UAE's corporate communications ecosystem has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in managing major crises and national events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Expo 2020 Dubai. Despite early international media coverage that questioned the country's ability to host the event, relevant authorities adopted a proactive communications strategy by amplifying international engagement, highlighting the nation's readiness, and showcasing institutional integration. This approach successfully reshaped the global narrative, reinforced confidence, and transformed challenges into an opportunity to demonstrate the UAE's outstanding capability in delivering world-class events with professionalism and excellence."

The study also revealed that the UAE's advanced communications model is underpinned by a proactive strategy that combines transparency, rapid response, and integrated messaging, using sophisticated digital tools for media monitoring, data analysis, and content creation. This integrated approach has generated extensive media visibility and sustainable impact, further enhancing the confidence of both the public and institutional stakeholders.

The research was based on a comprehensive analysis of media monitoring data gathered through specialised platforms, including Cision, alongside a survey of communications and media professionals from government and private sector organisations. The findings provide valuable insights into media coverage trends and the effectiveness of communication strategies during crises.

An Advanced Communications Approach

The study emphasised that the UAE's success in managing numerous crises is the outcome of a comprehensive strategic vision that positions corporate communications as a leadership function influencing decision-making and reputation management.

It highlighted that adopting a proactive approach founded on transparency and integrated messaging, supported by investment in advanced technologies and the development of specialised communications talent, has enabled institutions to respond to challenges with agility and efficiency, minimise their impact, and transform them into opportunities to strengthen trust at both the national and international levels.

This reflects the UAE's ability to leverage corporate communications as a vital strategic asset that supports stability and enhances national competitiveness. At the same time, it reinforces that sustaining this success will depend on advancing communications capabilities and keeping pace with the rapidly evolving global media landscape.

Sustaining Media Presence

The findings also noted that the UAE's media performance indicators indicate a well-structured corporate communications ecosystem built on clear policies that ensure consistent messaging and sustained media engagement. This is complemented by the use of advanced monitoring and analytical tools that strengthen organisations' ability to respond swiftly to emerging developments.

The study concluded that the UAE's corporate communications experience represents a leading model founded on partnership, integration, and innovation, combining efficiency, agility, and preparedness. It reaffirms the strategic role of communications as a cornerstone of effective crisis management, reputation-building, and advancing sustainable development.

"The current landscape requires sustained investment in communications as a strategic partner in reputation building and trust enhancement. This can be achieved by developing integrated communications strategies based on early monitoring and rapid response, while creating compelling media narratives that showcase the UAE's achievements and strengthen its positive image both locally and internationally," Reem Masswadeh concluded.

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