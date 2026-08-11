MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit to Begin Operating Kern Transit System October 1

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / MTM Transit, a leading provider of public transit management and transportation solutions, has been selected by Kern County to operate the Kern Transit system, a geographically diverse public transportation network in California. Beginning October 1, 2026, MTM Transit will assume responsibility for operating Kern Transit under a five-year contract, delivering both fixed route and demand response transportation services throughout Kern County. The system serves a vast 8,000-square-mile region and provides vital transportation connections for communities across the county.

Kern Transit operates 12 fixed routes and six Dial-A-Ride service zones, connecting residents to employment, healthcare, education, shopping, and other essential destinations throughout the region. The system serves communities across Kern County and provides important regional connections for passengers traveling within and beyond the county.

MTM Transit was selected following a competitive procurement process in which the company demonstrated its experience operating public transportation systems nationwide and its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and customer-focused service. The company's operating approach emphasizes service quality, workforce stability, operational efficiency, innovation, and continuous improvement while ensuring a seamless transition for passengers and stakeholders.

"We are honored to have been selected by Kern County to operate the Kern Transit system and look forward to building a strong partnership focused on delivering exceptional service for passengers," said Brian Balogh, MTM Transit's Chief Operating Officer. "Every day, Kern Transit provides essential mobility that connects people to the opportunities and services they depend on. Our team is committed to ensuring a seamless transition while delivering safe, reliable, and innovative transportation solutions that enhance the rider experience and support the long-term goals of the county."

As part of its transition plan, MTM Transit will work closely with Kern County and local stakeholders to ensure continuity of service while implementing best practices, operational efficiencies, and customer service initiatives designed to support system performance and passenger satisfaction. The company's approach is centered on collaborative partnership, transparent communication, and continuous investment in the communities it serves.

"We are excited to partner with MTM Transit as the next operator of the Kern Transit system," said Kern County Public Works Manager Angela Willis. "Throughout the procurement process, MTM Transit demonstrated a strong understanding of our service, our community, and our goals for the future. We are confident their experience, commitment to innovation, and focus on customer service will help strengthen mobility throughout Kern County while delivering meaningful value to our passengers, employees, and the community as a whole."

About MTM Transit

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

Contact Information

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

marketing@mtm-inc.net

SOURCE: MTM, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/mtm-transit-to-begin-operating-kern-transit-system-october-1-1201287