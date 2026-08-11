D. Boral Capital Acted Sole Bookrunner to BOA Acquisition Corp. II in Connection with its $143,750,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / On August 5, 2026, BOA Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq:THEOU) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 1,875,000 units to cover over-allotments. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker "THEOU" on August 4, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company's Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "THEO" and "THEOR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

About BOA Acquisition Corp. II

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity at any stage of development and in any industry or geography, the Company intends to focus its search on opportunities involving direct investments in real estate and infrastructure assets, particularly within the energy, telecommunications and transportation sectors.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and the Company's expectations regarding its ability to complete an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction in the sector it is targeting, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-sole-bookrunner-to-boa-acquisition-corp.-ii-n-1205517