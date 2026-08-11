Bosch to assume leadership in November as longtime CEO Matt Consalvo retires.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / The ARMLS Board of Directors has named Jeff Bosch as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Bosch will assume the role in November, as Matt Consalvo will retire after 14 years as CEO.

Bosch brings extensive MLS and real estate industry leadership experience to ARMLS. For the past five years, he has served as CEO of northern Colorado's IRES MLS. He also serves as a director of the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) and has contributed to several industry committees and workgroups. Prior to joining IRES, Bosch held MLS leadership roles at MARIS in St. Louis, as well as leadership positions within the brokerage community.

"ARMLS is recognized as a leader in the MLS industry, and it is an honor to be selected as its next CEO," said Bosch. "I look forward to building on that strong foundation and beginning this next chapter with the ARMLS team, its subscribers and the communities it serves."

Bosch joins ARMLS during a significant leadership transition that includes a new, innovative and independent Board of Directors.

Consalvo will retire after 14 years at the helm of ARMLS, concluding a tenure that helped establish the organization as one of the nation's leading MLSs.

"Leading ARMLS has been an honor and a privilege," said Consalvo. "Our agents, brokers, employees and community are in great hands with Jeff. I'm confident he will lead ARMLS successfully into its next chapter."

About ARMLS

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS) is an association-owned MLS covering Arizona, providing MLS and other core services to 39,000 subscribers.

Media Contact:

James Marcus, CMO, JamesM@ARMLS.com

SOURCE: ARMLS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jeff-bosch-named-next-ceo-of-armls-1205872