Tires Easy Ranked No. 759 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Tires Easy, one of the nation's leading online tire retailers, today announced it has been ranked No. 759 or Top 15% on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking recognizes the country's most successful independent businesses that have shown outstanding revenue growth while stimulating innovation, creating jobs and strengthening the U.S. economy.

The recognition follows a span of significant growth for Tires Easy, which has continued to invest in technology, customer service and nationwide fulfillment while helping millions of consumers shop for tires with increased confidence and convenience.

"Fast growth only matters if it's sustainable," said Adam Barker, CEO of Tires Easy. "We've built Tires Easy by continually improving the customer experience and investing behind the scenes in the technology and operations that make buying tires easier. This recognition highlights the strength of that long-term approach and the commitment of our entire team."

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy has sold more than 8 million tires and offers one of the industry's broadest selections, with more than 200 tire brands available through a nationwide fulfillment network. The company continually enhances the online tire-buying experience through investments in tools, customer support and operations, helping drivers across the continental United States find the right tires at competitive prices with convenient installation options.

The 2026 Inc. 5000 recognizes a new generation of companies that are redefining growth across industries. Collectively, the companies on this year's list achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during the same period.

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate this year's honorees during the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 14-16 in Dallas.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a leading U.S. online tire retailer dedicated to making tire shopping simple, convenient and transparent. The company offers one of the industry's largest selections of tires from more than 200 brands, supported by a nationwide network of warehouses and professional installers serving customers across the continental United States. By combining competitive pricing, advanced e-commerce technology and knowledgeable customer support, Tires Easy helps drivers confidently find the right tires for their vehicles. For more information, visit Tires Easy/About Us.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Inquiries:

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TrizCom PR

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Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

Jo@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-ranked-no.-759-on-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-1205946