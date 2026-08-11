Foundation Software to Host New User CPA Conference for Construction Accounting Firms

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, will host its New User CPA Conference on August 18th-19th at its corporate headquarters in Strongsville, Ohio.

This free in-person event is designed for construction CPA firms who want exposure to FOUNDATION construction accounting software.

Whether the CPA has one or two clients who use the system or a new client setting up the software, this conference provides attendees with the tools needed to help their people succeed.

Educational sessions will be led by Scott Kern, Senior Consultant with Foundation Software, and will cover:

Proper setup of general ledger accounts for job costing

Job cost reporting

Overhead allocation

Past attendees have specifically highlighted the value of the conference's hands-on format.

"The New User CPA Conference was a productive time. I was happy to learn more about the various accounting topics, get the handouts and have one-on-one time with Scott to learn from his expertise," said Deanna, an accounting manager. "I also enjoyed that we actually had a FOUNDATION login and got to use the software instead of just listening."

Attendees will receive up to 16 hours of education and up to 19.2 continuing professional education (CPE) credits over the two-day event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

CPAs interested in attending can find registration and additional details, including travel and lodging recommendations here - registration closes August 14th.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense & pay management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-to-host-new-user-cpa-conference-for-construct-1206113