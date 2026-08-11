Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces 18th Annual Charity Day on September 18, 2026

319 Locations Commit to Donate 100% of Proceeds to Local Charities and Nonprofits

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, announced today its 18th annual Charity Day event, scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2026. Participating locations across 30 states will donate 100% of proceeds from car washes to local charities and nonprofit organizations.

This year's Charity Day is the largest yet, with 319 locations participating across the company's 30-state footprint. Since its inception, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated more than $2.8 million through the annual event. Last year's Charity Day raised $864,075 for charitable organizations nationwide.

Each Tidal Wave location partners with a local charity or nonprofit organization selected by team members. On September 18th, 50% of proceeds from all car washes at that location are donated to the local partner, with cash donations accepted as well. Local organizations will be on-site to share their missions and engage with customers.

The remaining 50% of Charity Day proceeds support Tidal Wave's corporate partners: Annandale Village , which provides life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities, and The Joseph Sams School, offering educational and therapeutic support to children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Charity Day keeps growing every year because our team members genuinely care about the communities we serve," said Scott Blackstock, founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "With 319 locations participating this year, we're making a meaningful impact across America. Adding The Joseph Sams School as a corporate partner this year reflects our expanded commitment to supporting nonprofits that transform lives."

Beyond Charity Day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa operates year-round community programs through its fundraising initiative, which has contributed more than $5 million to schools, civic organizations, churches, and nonprofits nationwide. The company was recognized as a Champion of Charity by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa Charity Day, including location-specific charitable partners, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/community-engagement .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has grown from a single self-service car wash in Thomaston, GA, to the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, with 323 locations across 30 states. The company is committed to providing customers with industry-leading car care technology and exceptional service while making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising programs, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $8 million to local programs and nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

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SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-announces-18th-annual-charity-day-on-september-18-2026-1206106