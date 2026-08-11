Procure Analytics Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Procure Analytics, North America's leading group purchasing organization for indirect spend, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year.

The company was ranked No. 3,918 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, up from No. 4,488 the previous year.

Over the past five years, Procure Analytics has doubled spend under management to more than $2.5 billion while expanding its membership and services across indirect spend categories.

"Procure Analytics continues to grow because our members see real value in what we do," said Suja Katarya, CEO of Procure Analytics. "Our members trust us to make indirect procurement easier and deliver meaningful value to their organizations, and none of that would be possible without our incredible network of supplier partners. We're grateful for the trust our members and suppliers place in us, and we work hard every day to earn it."

Recently, Procure Analytics has expanded its capabilities in packaging, freight, and logistics while investing in category expertise and implementation support. The company continues to build on those capabilities to help members manage costs more effectively and strengthen procurement operations.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

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ABOUT PROCURE ANALYTICS

Procure Analytics is North America's leading group purchasing organization (GPO) for indirect spend with more than $2.5 billion under management. Procure Analytics helps members reduce costs across MRO, packaging, and freight and logistics through purchasing leverage, proprietary spend analytics, category expertise, and white-glove implementation support.

For more information, visit procureanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Molly Bloom, Procure Analytics

molly.bloom@procureanalytics.com

SOURCE: Procure Analytics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/procure-analytics-named-to-inc.-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-com-1206112