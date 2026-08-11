Epique Realty Debuts at #7 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Crowned The #1 Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America

The disruptive cloud-based brokerage shatters records in its first year on the prestigious list, securing the #1 spot in Houston and #2 in Texas following exponential, multi-million-dollar revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Epique Realty today announced it has debuted at an astonishing No. 7 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In its very first year appearing on the list, Epique not only secured a coveted top 10 overall ranking, but also officially claimed the titles of the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America, the #1 Fastest-Growing Company in Houston, and #2 in all of Texas.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Epique Realty joins an elite alumni group of past honorees that includes Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"To debut in the top 10 of the Inc. 5000 is absolute proof that when you relentlessly put agents first, exponential growth takes care of itself," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We didn't achieve this by following the industry playbook; we achieved this by burning it. By fully funding our agents' success through free healthcare, proprietary AI, and world-class leads, we've built a company where agents can finally thrive. This ranking belongs to the thousands of Epique agents who believed in a better way."

Epique Realty's placement at No. 7 is driven by a staggering trajectory. Between 2022 and 2025, the company's revenue skyrocketed from $391,654 to over $91.2 million. In 2025 alone, the brokerage accelerated to over 23,000 total transactions and surpassed $7 billion in total sales volume, elevating Epique to the 14th largest real estate brokerage by volume in the country.

"Scaling our corporate support team to match this hyper-growth while seamlessly expanding across all 50 states and internationally to Canada, Australia, and Mexico takes an incomparable operational infrastructure," noted Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty. "We have built an enterprise-grade technology ecosystem that allows us to absorb overhead and empower our agents at lightning speed. This ranking validates that our disruptive model is working, and it is completely redefining the global industry standard."

Epique's "radical generosity" model fuels this hyper-growth. As the industry's first AI-certified brokerage, Epique supports its over 4,000 agents with more than 100 fully subsidized benefits. In 2025, this model delivered life-changing results, including:

Over $10 million paid directly to agents through Epique's groundbreaking, simplified Revenue Share program - the highest payout per agent of any brokerage in the world.

Over 1.25 million free, verified leads distributed to agents, generating over $4.3 million in additional gross commission revenue.

Over $1.2 million saved by agents through Epique's fully subsidized healthcare, covering thousands of free doctor visits, mental healthcare, and prescriptions.

"Securing the number one spot in real estate on our very first try proves that immense profitability and deep compassion can exist hand in hand," added Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "When we started Epique, we wanted to build a company that genuinely cared for its agents' financial and physical well-being. To see that vision translate into this level of historic, record-breaking growth is a beautiful testament to the true power of radical generosity."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance; it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. For the full Inc. 5000 list and honoree profiles, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and still expanding, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-debuts-at-%237-on-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-crowned-the-%231-fastest-growing-re-1206098