Customer Data Platform Market worth $14.04 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Customer Data Platform Market is projected to grow from USD 7.34 billion in 2026 to USD 14.04 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.8%.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 550 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Customer Data Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Customer Data Platform Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 6.35 billion

USD 6.35 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 7.34 billion

USD 7.34 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.04 billion

USD 14.04 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.8%

Customer Data Platform Market Trends & Insights:

The market expansion is supported by enterprise investments in unified, governed, activation-ready customer data environments.

By offering, the platforms segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 74.7% in 2026.

By deployment, the cloud deployment segment is expected to capture a larger market share of 70.2% in 2026.

By enterprise size, SMEs are slated to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2031.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period.

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The Customer Data Platform Market is expanding rapidly as organizations increasingly adopt unified customer data environments to improve personalization, customer intelligence, and coordinated engagement across channels. Growth is driven by rising investments in digital commerce, customer experience transformation, first-party data strategies, and AI-enabled marketing initiatives. Demand continues to increase as enterprises deploy CDPs to integrate customer information from CRM, ecommerce, mobile applications, contact centers, loyalty systems, advertising platforms, and transaction environments. The market is further influenced by advancements in identity resolution, real-time profile management, predictive analytics, consent management, journey orchestration, and cloud-based data activation. These innovations are enabling more accurate, scalable, and governed customer data capabilities across modern marketing, sales, commerce, service, and analytics ecosystems.

Based on the platform subsegment of offerings, composable CDPs are positioned to dominate the market in 2026.

Composable customer data platforms are positioned to lead the platform segment as enterprises increasingly activate customer data directly from cloud data warehouses and lakehouses. These platforms reduce data duplication by allowing organizations to retain customer information within governed environments while supporting identity resolution, audience creation, analytics, and activation. Growing adoption of Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift is strengthening demand for warehouse-native CDP architectures. Vendors are expanding reverse ETL, zero-copy access, real-time activation, and AI-driven decisioning capabilities. This architecture improves governance, flexibility, scalability, and collaboration between data and marketing teams, supporting wider adoption among data-mature enterprises.

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Based on vertical, manufacturing is set to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The manufacturing vertical is expected to record the fastest growth as companies expand direct-to-customer engagement, connected-product strategies, aftermarket services, and recurring revenue models. Manufacturers typically manage customer, dealer, distributor, asset, warranty, service, ecommerce, and account data across fragmented ERP, CRM, field service, and partner systems. CDPs help unify these records, improve channel visibility, personalize communications, and identify service renewal and cross-selling opportunities. Product telemetry and connected-asset data can also be combined with commercial information to support proactive engagement. As manufacturers shift toward subscriptions, outcome-based services, and digital commerce, CDPs are becoming increasingly important for customer retention, partner coordination, and installed-base intelligence.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market in 2026.

North America is expected to account for the largest Customer Data Platform Market due to mature cloud adoption, high enterprise technology spending, and advanced digital commerce and advertising ecosystems. The region also hosts major CDP, CRM, cloud, analytics, and marketing technology providers. Enterprises across retail, BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, media, travel, and manufacturing deploy CDPs to unify customer data, manage consent, resolve identities, create audiences, and personalize engagement. Adoption is further supported by early investment in composable architectures, zero-copy connectivity, AI agents, real-time processing, and privacy-safe collaboration. Strong vendor ecosystems, large enterprise deployments, and continuous product innovation reinforce North America's market leadership.

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Top Companies in Customer Data Platform Market:

The Top Companies in Customer Data Platform market are Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Tealium Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Twilio, Inc. (US), Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (US), Publicis Groupe (Epsilon) (France), Klaviyo (US), Amperity, Inc. (US), and Bloomreach, Inc. (US), among several others.

Investment Funding Context

The Customer Data Platform Market is witnessing continued investment activity as capital shifts toward composable CDPs, AI-driven decisioning, real-time data activation, and agentic marketing platforms. Funding remains concentrated among vendors that can activate governed enterprise data without creating additional data copies. In April 2026, Hightouch raised USD 150 million at a USD 2.75 billion valuation, following an USD 80 million round in February 2025. The funding supports expansion of its AI platform for marketers, including customer-data activation, decisioning, orchestration, and agentic capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue generation is shifting from conventional database-centric CDPs toward cloud-native platforms offering real-time identity resolution, composable architecture, zero-copy access, privacy controls, AI-based decisioning, and cross-channel activation. Platform revenue is expected to remain dominant, while implementation, consulting, support, training, and managed services capture increasing spending as enterprises integrate CDPs with data warehouses, CRM, commerce, service, advertising, and analytics environments.

Mergers and Acquisitions

CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2026-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition MoEngage (US) Aampe (US) MoEngage acquired Aampe to integrate reinforcement-learning-based, individual-level AI decisioning into its customer engagement platform. The transaction expands MoEngage from segment-based journey execution toward agentic, one-to-one personalization and automated decisioning across customer interactions. May 2026 Acquisition Insider One (Singapore) Bluecore (US) Insider One acquired Bluecore, a retail customer intelligence and engagement platform serving more than 400 US enterprise brands. The acquisition strengthens Insider One's retail data, predictive intelligence, personalization, and autonomous customer engagement capabilities. May 2026 Acquisition SAP SE (Germany) Reltio (US) SAP completed its acquisition of Reltio to strengthen SAP Business Data Cloud with cloud-native master data management, data unification, cleansing, matching, governance, and industry-specific data models for analytics and agentic AI. January 2026 Acquisition PAR Technology (US) Bridg, a division of Cardlytics (US) PAR Technology agreed to acquire Bridg's identity resolution and shopper intelligence assets for an initial value of USD 27.5 million, with maximum consideration of USD 30 million. The acquisition connects loyalty and anonymous transaction data for retail and restaurant activation.

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