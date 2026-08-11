Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Acquisition brings together PerkinElmer's Project Farma's CQV, project delivery, and quality expertise with SimoTech's DCS, MES, SCADA, and GMP IT experience to strengthen global manufacturing services platform.



Project Farma, PerkinElmer's leading provider of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SimoTech, a trusted provider of manufacturing automation and GMP IT solutions to the life sciences industry. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cork, Ireland, SimoTech has grown to become the largest Irish-owned automation and manufacturing IT company, serving 10 of the top 20 global pharma and biotech manufacturers. SimoTech partners with multinational life science organizations to design, build, and operate critical process automation systems that fast-track project delivery and provide operational efficiency and manufacturing agility, while achieving regulatory compliance.



This acquisition marks the latest step in Project Farma's expansion of its manufacturing and engineering solutions platform, further solidifying its standing as a premier provider of life sciences engineering and technical services, helping customers accelerate the manufacturing of life-saving treatments and bringing therapies to patients faster worldwide. Project Farma's expertise spans facility commissioning, qualification and validation (CQV), project management, scheduling and controls, and quality, regulatory and compliance. These capabilities have made it a trusted partner for the industry's most complex challenges. SimoTech brings the automation, digital manufacturing, and GMP IT capabilities customers have sought most consistently. Together, the platforms offer a complete end-to-end solution from strategic planning and project execution to operational readiness and ongoing operations.



"SimoTech's capabilities are a natural complement to Project Farma's platform. Together, we are well positioned to offer customers a more complete, integrated manufacturing services solution" said Rich Tree, Project Farma President. "For a company founded on the belief that better manufacturing means faster access to life-saving treatments, this acquisition is a direct expression of our mission," he concluded.



Pat Desmond, SimoTech Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Joining Project Farma is a transformational chapter for SimoTech. For more than a decade, we've built our reputation by partnering with the world's leading biopharma manufacturers to design, build, operate, and optimize their most critical automation and digital systems. That mission hasn't changed, and neither have the teams our customers rely on. Joining Project Farma gives us the global reach, commercial infrastructure, and resources to deliver for our customers at a scale that maximizes our impact worldwide."



SimoTech's customer teams, relationships, and ways of working will continue unchanged as SimoTech joins Project Farma, with existing customers receiving the same expert support from the team that has earned their trust.



The transaction is expected to close following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.



About Project Farma



Project Farma is PerkinElmer's global service provider in advancing manufacturing and technical operations from ideation through commercialization and the Global Business Line for manufacturing solutions within the Pharma Specialty Services business unit. Project Farma supports the world's leading pharma and biotech companies across the entire capital project, manufacturing and facility lifecycle, delivering deep expertise in project management, project controls, commissioning, qualification and validation (CQV), digital and automation, quality, regulatory and compliance, and engineering for complex biologics and novel modalities. Project Farma is built to be the premier life sciences engineering and technical operations services partner, helping life-science organizations accelerate the manufacturing of life-saving treatments. PerkinElmer, backed by New Mountain Capital since 2023, acquired Project Farma in 2025 to operate as its specialized pharma manufacturing services platform.

For more information, visit www.projectfarma.com.



About SimoTech

Founded in 2011, SimoTech is a trusted service provider of Manufacturing Automation and GMP IT Solutions to the global Life Sciences industry. The company understands the critical life-changing importance of its clients' products to the patients they serve. SimoTech's clients, leading multinational life sciences organisations, partner with the company to design, build, operate, and optimise critical process automation systems, delivering fast-track project delivery, operational efficiency, manufacturing agility, and regulatory compliance. SimoTech has deep expertise in complex technologies including DCS, MES, SCADA, PLC, Data Historians, and GMP IT Systems, and maintains a strong collaborative culture grounded in trust, excellence, and respect.

For more information, visit: www.simotechnology.com



About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a global leader in analytical and testing solutions and pharma specialty services, serving the life sciences, applied and industrial, and food markets. Drawing on nearly 90 years of pioneering innovation and engineering expertise, we support the science of our customers with insights of the highest standards of safety, quality and compliance for vital therapeutics, the integrity of the global food chain, the performance and sustainability of critical materials, and the sustainability of our environment. Together with scientists, laboratory and quality leaders, and manufacturing operators worldwide, our 5,500 colleagues in 35 countries empower progress by providing trusted insights and services for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world.

For more information, visit: www.perkinelmer.com



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Source: PerkinElmer