Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration diamond drill results from the Bench Target, at the Company's flagship Tower Mountain Property, 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

Longest continuously mineralized interval reported to date: 661.5 metres averaging 0.554 g/t Au;

661.5 metres averaging 0.554 g/t Au; Longest continuous interval greater than 1.0 g/t Au: 24.0 metres averaging 1.815 g/t Au;

24.0 metres averaging 1.815 g/t Au; Strong resource expansion relevance: 516.0 metres averaging 0.503 g/t Au inside 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") pit shell;

516.0 metres averaging 0.503 g/t Au inside 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (" ") pit shell; Mineralization extends below the current pit shell : 145.5 metres averaging 0.731 g/t Au immediately below MRE pit shell;

: 145.5 metres averaging 0.731 g/t Au immediately below MRE pit shell; Hole TM26-210 ended in mineralization: Supports the interpreted sub-vertical continuity of the Bench target and indicates the alteration system remains open down-dip.

TM26-210 targeted the interpreted continuation of the 300+ metre wide, sub-vertical zone of brecciated and altered volcanic-intrusive rocks of the Bench Target. The hole followed the eastern edge of the current optimized pit constraining the 2026 MRE, along the 100-metre interpolation limit utilized to estimate inferred resources. The hole lies 100 metres below holes TM21-120 (399.0 metres averaging 0.458 g/t Au) and TM22-134 (318.0 metres averaging 0.452 g/t Au), both of which terminated prematurely in mineralization (Reference Figure 1.0). Elevated gold values were intersected 50 metres earlier than anticipated and continued 75 metres past the interpreted lower limit. The hole ended in mineralization suggesting potential to further increase the inferred resource at depth.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO, states, "TM26-210 was an across-the-board success, currently the best hole ever reported at Tower Mountain. The hole clearly demonstrates potential to increase resources immediately adjacent to the currently defined optimized pit constraining the 2026 MRE with the deepest portion of the hole returning broad, consistent mineralization greater than 1.0 g/t Au on a sustained basis with an absence of outlier values. It clearly supports the 100-metre search radius used for the 2026 MRE and demonstrates that there are immediate opportunities with, and immediately adjacent to the optimized pit to increase and reclassify the 2026 MRE. This hole clearly supports our assertion that drilling to date has failed to adequately define the limits of the alteration halo hosting mineralization. The results certainly support the sub-vertical continuity of the zone and demonstrate potential for additional discovery at depth."

Mineralization occurs entirely within a sub-vertical, variably brecciated and altered sequence of intermediate volcanics and alkalic intrusives parallel to the central Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") The brecciated sequence is cut by millimetre scale quartz-carbonate-tourmaline stockworks. Pyrite, ranging from trace to 5% (locally) is persistent throughout all observed lithologies except for late intermediate to mafic dikes, the only barren rocks observed to date.

Table 1.0 (below) shows the collar location data for hole TM26-210.

Table 1.0 - TM26-210 - Collar Location, Bearing and Dip

Easting Northing Elevation Bearing Dip Total Depth 300937 5377793 481 220 -55 750

Table 2.0 (below) summarizes the entirety of TM26-210 from the bedrock-overburden contact to the end of the hole which terminated in mineralization. Three (3) barren dikes were intersected within the mineralized zone at 129.0 metres (27.0 metres), 189.0 metres (7.5 metres) and 733.5 metres (12.0 metres), collectively representing 7% of the total interval length observed.

Four (4) intervals returned average grades less than the 0.19 g/t cut-off grade used to define the 2026 MRE.

The bottom of the hole, under the current optimized pit limit used to report the 2026 MRE returned the longest, continuous interval greater than 1.0 g/t Au ever observed at Tower Mountain, clearly demonstrating opportunity to not only increase mineral resource but suggesting that the system may be strengthening with depth.

Approximately 516 metres of the reported 661.5 metre interval is within the current optimized pit shell defining the 2026 MRE.

Table 2.0 - Summary of Significant Results - TM26-210





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_001full.jpg

Table 3.0 (below) presents the individual sample results for the entirety of TM26-210.

Table 3.0 - TM26-210 Interval Results

From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t 6 7.5 0.034

69 70.5 0.095

132 133.5 0.092 7.5 9 0.044

70.5 72 0.087

133.5 135 0.071 9 10.5 0.021

72 73.5 0.079

135 136.5 0.044 10.5 12 0.042

73.5 75 0.124

136.5 138 0.003 12 13.5 0.051

75 76.5 0.033

138 139.5 0.055 13.5 15 0.032

76.5 78 0.021

139.5 141 0.065 15 16.5 0.016

78 79.5 0.028

141 142.5 0.065 16.5 18 0.014

79.5 81 0.050

142.5 144 0.150 18 19.5 0.026

81 82.5 0.089

144 145.5 0.054 19.5 21 0.030

82.5 84 0.076

145.5 147 0.097 21 22.5 0.086

84 85.5 0.052

147 148.5 0.042 22.5 24 0.067

85.5 87 0.090

148.5 150 0.134 24 25.5 0.143

87 88.5 0.072

150 151.5 0.063 25.5 27 0.565

88.5 90 0.155

151.5 153 0.073 27 28.5 0.262

90 91.5 0.219

153 154.5 0.056 28.5 30 0.124

91.5 93 0.199

154.5 156 0.085 30 31.5 0.094

93 94.5 0.101

156 157.5 0.394 31.5 33 0.049

94.5 96 0.200

157.5 159 0.151 33 34.5 0.070

96 97.5 0.207

159 160.5 0.121 34.5 36 0.024

97.5 99 0.094

160.5 162 0.181 36 37.5 0.071

99 100.5 0.111

162 163.5 0.138 37.5 39 0.041

100.5 102 0.104

163.5 165 0.201 39 40.5 0.036

102 103.5 0.082

165 166.5 0.267 40.5 42 0.029

103.5 105 0.066

166.5 168 0.137 42 43.5 0.050

105 106.5 0.077

168 169.5 0.119 43.5 45 0.065

106.5 108 0.167

169.5 171 0.106 45 46.5 0.041

108 109.5 0.115

171 172.5 13.200 46.5 48 0.045

109.5 111 6.740

172.5 174 0.255 48 49.5 0.038

111 112.5 0.048

174 175.5 0.181 49.5 51 0.066

112.5 114 0.189

175.5 177 0.000 51 52.5 0.054

114 115.5 0.057

177 178.5 0.100 52.5 54 0.053

115.5 117 0.122

178.5 180 0.122 54 55.5 0.022

117 118.5 0.040

180 181.5 0.465 55.5 57 0.026

118.5 120 0.139

181.5 183 0.846 57 58.5 0.030

120 121.5 0.146

183 184.5 0.282 58.5 60 0.037

121.5 123 0.130

184.5 186 0.132 60 61.5 0.099

123 124.5 0.184

186 187.5 0.150 61.5 63 0.158

124.5 126 0.140

187.5 189 0.186 63 64.5 0.037

126 127.5 0.523

189 190.5 0.090 64.5 66 0.029

127.5 129 0.441

190.5 192 0.038 66 67.5 0.021

129 130.5 0.080

192 193.5 0.058 67.5 69 0.075

130.5 132 0.043

193.5 195 0.067 From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t 195 196.5 0.058

258 259.5 0.007

321 322.5 0.135 196.5 198 0.625

259.5 261 0.008

322.5 324 0.458 198 199.5 0.254

261 262.5 0.061

324 325.5 0.250 199.5 201 0.258

262.5 264 0.047

325.5 327 0.385 201 202.5 1.580

264 265.5 0.049

327 328.5 0.290 202.5 204 1.760

265.5 267 0.045

328.5 330 0.208 204 205.5 7.090

267 268.5 0.034

330 331.5 0.222 205.5 207 2.110

268.5 270 0.084

331.5 333 0.203 207 208.5 1.920

270 271.5 0.167

333 334.5 1.490 208.5 210 1.690

271.5 273 0.043

334.5 336 0.511 210 211.5 1.130

273 274.5 0.085

336 337.5 2.110 211.5 213 0.155

274.5 276 0.079

337.5 339 0.234 213 214.5 0.149

276 277.5 0.048

339 340.5 0.347 214.5 216 0.135

277.5 279 0.076

340.5 342 0.189 216 217.5 0.160

279 280.5 0.140

342 343.5 0.851 217.5 219 0.132

280.5 282 0.077

343.5 345 0.526 219 220.5 0.225

282 283.5 0.159

345 346.5 0.638 220.5 222 0.195

283.5 285 0.124

346.5 348 0.461 222 223.5 0.127

285 286.5 0.053

348 349.5 0.555 223.5 225 0.148

286.5 288 0.085

349.5 351 0.185 225 226.5 0.141

288 289.5 0.207

351 352.5 0.228 226.5 228 0.101

289.5 291 0.168

352.5 354 0.331 228 229.5 0.133

291 292.5 0.177

354 355.5 0.224 229.5 231 0.183

292.5 294 0.225

355.5 357 0.389 231 232.5 0.072

294 295.5 0.142

357 358.5 0.525 232.5 234 0.072

295.5 297 0.052

358.5 360 0.486 234 235.5 0.070

297 298.5 0.114

360 361.5 0.256 235.5 237 0.149

298.5 300 0.104

361.5 363 0.357 237 238.5 0.119

300 301.5 0.226

363 364.5 0.252 238.5 240 0.092

301.5 303 0.203

364.5 366 0.326 240 241.5 0.167

303 304.5 0.131

366 367.5 0.362 241.5 243 0.154

304.5 306 0.085

367.5 369 0.251 243 244.5 0.221

306 307.5 0.132

369 370.5 0.858 244.5 246 0.138

307.5 309 0.170

370.5 372 0.404 246 247.5 0.114

309 310.5 0.293

372 373.5 0.003 247.5 249 0.146

310.5 312 0.370

373.5 375 0.054 249 250.5 0.000

312 313.5 0.192

375 376.5 0.168 250.5 252 0.165

313.5 315 0.150

376.5 378 0.302 252 253.5 0.151

315 316.5 0.192

378 379.5 0.164 253.5 255 0.221

316.5 318 0.271

379.5 381 0.321 255 256.5 0.101

318 319.5 0.230

381 382.5 0.720 256.5 258 0.012

319.5 321 0.341

382.5 384 0.909 From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t 384 385.5 0.396

447 448.5 1.250

510 511.5 0.933 385.5 387 0.415

448.5 450 0.458

511.5 513 0.648 387 388.5 0.253

450 451.5 0.304

513 514.5 1.220 388.5 390 0.271

451.5 453 0.280

514.5 516 3.400 390 391.5 0.598

453 454.5 0.090

516 517.5 0.751 391.5 393 0.389

454.5 456 0.631

517.5 519 0.244 393 394.5 0.364

456 457.5 0.627

519 520.5 0.294 394.5 396 0.153

457.5 459 0.912

520.5 522 0.247 396 397.5 0.657

459 460.5 0.825

522 523.5 0.273 397.5 399 0.230

460.5 462 0.240

523.5 525 0.322 399 400.5 0.136

462 463.5 0.664

525 526.5 0.949 400.5 402 0.095

463.5 465 0.593

526.5 528 1.260 402 403.5 0.166

465 466.5 0.242

528 529.5 1.220 403.5 405 0.451

466.5 468 0.343

529.5 531 1.390 405 406.5 0.527

468 469.5 0.248

531 532.5 2.390 406.5 408 0.409

469.5 471 0.221

532.5 534 1.030 408 409.5 0.155

471 472.5 0.066

534 535.5 1.750 409.5 411 0.210

472.5 474 0.112

535.5 537 0.431 411 412.5 0.095

474 475.5 0.085

537 538.5 0.152 412.5 414 0.076

475.5 477 0.189

538.5 540 1.380 414 415.5 0.030

477 478.5 0.181

540 541.5 1.120 415.5 417 0.201

478.5 480 1.330

541.5 543 2.060 417 418.5 0.204

480 481.5 0.229

543 544.5 2.400 418.5 420 0.167

481.5 483 0.490

544.5 546 4.260 420 421.5 0.091

483 484.5 1.950

546 547.5 0.879 421.5 423 0.156

484.5 486 0.216

547.5 549 0.750 423 424.5 0.265

486 487.5 0.108

549 550.5 0.382 424.5 426 0.460

487.5 489 0.267

550.5 552 0.516 426 427.5 0.370

489 490.5 0.101

552 553.5 0.483 427.5 429 0.084

490.5 492 0.094

553.5 555 0.279 429 430.5 0.291

492 493.5 0.366

555 556.5 0.094 430.5 432 3.080

493.5 495 0.849

556.5 558 0.239 432 433.5 17.200

495 496.5 0.408

558 559.5 0.426 433.5 435 0.780

496.5 498 0.200

559.5 561 0.164 435 436.5 1.020

498 499.5 0.526

561 562.5 0.763 436.5 438 0.375

499.5 501 0.140

562.5 564 0.158 438 439.5 0.140

501 502.5 0.208

564 565.5 0.339 439.5 441 0.428

502.5 504 0.356

565.5 567 0.199 441 442.5 0.132

504 505.5 0.625

567 568.5 0.445 442.5 444 0.357

505.5 507 0.604

568.5 570 0.330 444 445.5 1.900

507 508.5 1.000

570 571.5 0.487 445.5 447 1.260

508.5 510 0.489

571.5 573 0.223 From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t

From To Au g/t 573 574.5 0.883

636 637.5 2.270

699 700.5 0.170 574.5 576 0.577

637.5 639 1.380

700.5 702 0.520 576 577.5 0.055

639 640.5 2.790

702 703.5 0.513 577.5 579 0.058

640.5 642 1.340

703.5 705 0.214 579 580.5 0.202

642 643.5 1.180

705 706.5 0.299 580.5 582 0.495

643.5 645 1.510

706.5 708 0.590 582 583.5 0.191

645 646.5 1.150

708 709.5 0.111 583.5 585 0.140

646.5 648 2.610

709.5 711 0.258 585 586.5 0.138

648 649.5 1.020

711 712.5 0.395 586.5 588 0.175

649.5 651 1.210

712.5 714 1.170 588 589.5 0.075

651 652.5 1.210

714 715.5 0.078 589.5 591 0.065

652.5 654 2.370

715.5 717 0.083 591 592.5 0.096

654 655.5 1.180

717 718.5 0.488 592.5 594 0.131

655.5 657 0.702

718.5 720 1.360 594 595.5 0.071

657 658.5 2.610

720 721.5 0.103 595.5 597 0.145

658.5 660 1.010

721.5 723 0.029 597 598.5 0.033

660 661.5 2.320

723 724.5 0.390 598.5 600 0.219

661.5 663 1.600

724.5 726 0.166 600 601.5 1.560

663 664.5 1.090

726 727.5 0.476 601.5 603 1.370

664.5 666 0.395

727.5 729 0.134 603 604.5 0.625

666 667.5 0.648

729 730.5 0.054 604.5 606 0.401

667.5 669 0.022

730.5 732 0.062 606 607.5 0.098

669 670.5 1.080

732 733.5 0.479 607.5 609 0.440

670.5 672 0.698

733.5 735 0.096 609 610.5 0.072

672 673.5 0.634

735 736.5 0.028 610.5 612 0.063

673.5 675 1.490

736.5 738 0.059 612 613.5 0.166

675 676.5 1.740

738 739.5 0.033 613.5 615 0.493

676.5 678 0.591

739.5 741 0.062 615 616.5 0.274

678 679.5 0.327

741 742.5 0.019 616.5 618 0.479

679.5 681 0.257

742.5 744 0.011 618 619.5 0.380

681 682.5 0.385

744 745.5 0.040 619.5 621 0.826

682.5 684 0.108

745.5 747 0.146 621 622.5 0.714

684 685.5 0.209

747 748.5 0.221 622.5 624 1.480

685.5 687 0.100

748.5 750 0.603 624 625.5 1.570

687 688.5 0.153







625.5 627 1.260

688.5 690 0.219







627 628.5 0.861

690 691.5 0.141







628.5 630 1.490

691.5 693 0.812







630 631.5 0.621

693 694.5 0.814







631.5 633 2.420

694.5 696 0.155







633 634.5 3.310

696 697.5 0.205







634.5 636 2.100

697.5 699 0.146









Figure 1.0 presents a sectional view of TM26-210 for reference.





Figure 1.0 - Diamond Drill Plan, UV Target, February to June 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_002full.jpg

Figures 2 through 4 are core photos of the 24.0 metre interval of continuous results greater than 1.0 g/t Au, the longest continuously mineralized interval greater than 1.0 g/t ever intersected at Tower Mountain in over 50,000 metres of drilling.





Figure 2.0 - TM26-210 624.8 metres to 642.1 metres

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_003full.jpg





Figure 3.0 - TM26-210 642.1 metres to 659.5 metres

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_004full.jpg





Figure 4.0 - TM26-210 659.5 metres to 677.3 metres

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_thundergoldfig4en.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.

Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Commencing in 2026, duplicate pulps are prepared at a rate of 1 in every 20 samples. The duplicate pulps are sent to a second independent analytical facility for analyses.

Activation Laboratories Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the primary independent analytical service provider.

AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the secondary, independent analytical facility.

Samples are, received, dried, crushed to 80% passing 2.0 mm. A 250-gram sample is split and pulverized. Samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149µm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 µm fraction and two splits of the -149 µm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion. The remaining 75% of the contact demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling. A second gold trend, identified in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over a 100-metre width. This gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that have been traced for over 5.0 kilometres along a southwest trend paralleling the Thunder Lake Fault. The Company believes both targets offer opportunities to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. -- an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation: statements regarding the potential to increase, expand, or reclassify the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate; the interpreted geological continuity, sub-vertical extent, and depth potential of the Bench Target and the broader alteration system hosting mineralization at Tower Mountain; the anticipated timing and results of ongoing and future drill programs; the Company's plans regarding further definition, expansion, and discovery drilling at Tower Mountain; and the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties generally, anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309121

Source: Thunder Gold Corp.