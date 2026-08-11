Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration diamond drill results from the Bench Target, at the Company's flagship Tower Mountain Property, 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Highlights:
- Longest continuously mineralized interval reported to date: 661.5 metres averaging 0.554 g/t Au;
- Longest continuous interval greater than 1.0 g/t Au: 24.0 metres averaging 1.815 g/t Au;
- Strong resource expansion relevance: 516.0 metres averaging 0.503 g/t Au inside 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") pit shell;
- Mineralization extends below the current pit shell: 145.5 metres averaging 0.731 g/t Au immediately below MRE pit shell;
- Hole TM26-210 ended in mineralization: Supports the interpreted sub-vertical continuity of the Bench target and indicates the alteration system remains open down-dip.
TM26-210 targeted the interpreted continuation of the 300+ metre wide, sub-vertical zone of brecciated and altered volcanic-intrusive rocks of the Bench Target. The hole followed the eastern edge of the current optimized pit constraining the 2026 MRE, along the 100-metre interpolation limit utilized to estimate inferred resources. The hole lies 100 metres below holes TM21-120 (399.0 metres averaging 0.458 g/t Au) and TM22-134 (318.0 metres averaging 0.452 g/t Au), both of which terminated prematurely in mineralization (Reference Figure 1.0). Elevated gold values were intersected 50 metres earlier than anticipated and continued 75 metres past the interpreted lower limit. The hole ended in mineralization suggesting potential to further increase the inferred resource at depth.
Wes Hanson, President and CEO, states, "TM26-210 was an across-the-board success, currently the best hole ever reported at Tower Mountain. The hole clearly demonstrates potential to increase resources immediately adjacent to the currently defined optimized pit constraining the 2026 MRE with the deepest portion of the hole returning broad, consistent mineralization greater than 1.0 g/t Au on a sustained basis with an absence of outlier values. It clearly supports the 100-metre search radius used for the 2026 MRE and demonstrates that there are immediate opportunities with, and immediately adjacent to the optimized pit to increase and reclassify the 2026 MRE. This hole clearly supports our assertion that drilling to date has failed to adequately define the limits of the alteration halo hosting mineralization. The results certainly support the sub-vertical continuity of the zone and demonstrate potential for additional discovery at depth."
Mineralization occurs entirely within a sub-vertical, variably brecciated and altered sequence of intermediate volcanics and alkalic intrusives parallel to the central Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") The brecciated sequence is cut by millimetre scale quartz-carbonate-tourmaline stockworks. Pyrite, ranging from trace to 5% (locally) is persistent throughout all observed lithologies except for late intermediate to mafic dikes, the only barren rocks observed to date.
Table 1.0 (below) shows the collar location data for hole TM26-210.
Table 1.0 - TM26-210 - Collar Location, Bearing and Dip
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Bearing
|Dip
|Total Depth
|300937
|5377793
|481
|220
|-55
|750
Table 2.0 (below) summarizes the entirety of TM26-210 from the bedrock-overburden contact to the end of the hole which terminated in mineralization. Three (3) barren dikes were intersected within the mineralized zone at 129.0 metres (27.0 metres), 189.0 metres (7.5 metres) and 733.5 metres (12.0 metres), collectively representing 7% of the total interval length observed.
Four (4) intervals returned average grades less than the 0.19 g/t cut-off grade used to define the 2026 MRE.
The bottom of the hole, under the current optimized pit limit used to report the 2026 MRE returned the longest, continuous interval greater than 1.0 g/t Au ever observed at Tower Mountain, clearly demonstrating opportunity to not only increase mineral resource but suggesting that the system may be strengthening with depth.
Approximately 516 metres of the reported 661.5 metre interval is within the current optimized pit shell defining the 2026 MRE.
Table 2.0 - Summary of Significant Results - TM26-210
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_001full.jpg
Table 3.0 (below) presents the individual sample results for the entirety of TM26-210.
Table 3.0 - TM26-210 Interval Results
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|6
|7.5
|0.034
|69
|70.5
|0.095
|132
|133.5
|0.092
|7.5
|9
|0.044
|70.5
|72
|0.087
|133.5
|135
|0.071
|9
|10.5
|0.021
|72
|73.5
|0.079
|135
|136.5
|0.044
|10.5
|12
|0.042
|73.5
|75
|0.124
|136.5
|138
|0.003
|12
|13.5
|0.051
|75
|76.5
|0.033
|138
|139.5
|0.055
|13.5
|15
|0.032
|76.5
|78
|0.021
|139.5
|141
|0.065
|15
|16.5
|0.016
|78
|79.5
|0.028
|141
|142.5
|0.065
|16.5
|18
|0.014
|79.5
|81
|0.050
|142.5
|144
|0.150
|18
|19.5
|0.026
|81
|82.5
|0.089
|144
|145.5
|0.054
|19.5
|21
|0.030
|82.5
|84
|0.076
|145.5
|147
|0.097
|21
|22.5
|0.086
|84
|85.5
|0.052
|147
|148.5
|0.042
|22.5
|24
|0.067
|85.5
|87
|0.090
|148.5
|150
|0.134
|24
|25.5
|0.143
|87
|88.5
|0.072
|150
|151.5
|0.063
|25.5
|27
|0.565
|88.5
|90
|0.155
|151.5
|153
|0.073
|27
|28.5
|0.262
|90
|91.5
|0.219
|153
|154.5
|0.056
|28.5
|30
|0.124
|91.5
|93
|0.199
|154.5
|156
|0.085
|30
|31.5
|0.094
|93
|94.5
|0.101
|156
|157.5
|0.394
|31.5
|33
|0.049
|94.5
|96
|0.200
|157.5
|159
|0.151
|33
|34.5
|0.070
|96
|97.5
|0.207
|159
|160.5
|0.121
|34.5
|36
|0.024
|97.5
|99
|0.094
|160.5
|162
|0.181
|36
|37.5
|0.071
|99
|100.5
|0.111
|162
|163.5
|0.138
|37.5
|39
|0.041
|100.5
|102
|0.104
|163.5
|165
|0.201
|39
|40.5
|0.036
|102
|103.5
|0.082
|165
|166.5
|0.267
|40.5
|42
|0.029
|103.5
|105
|0.066
|166.5
|168
|0.137
|42
|43.5
|0.050
|105
|106.5
|0.077
|168
|169.5
|0.119
|43.5
|45
|0.065
|106.5
|108
|0.167
|169.5
|171
|0.106
|45
|46.5
|0.041
|108
|109.5
|0.115
|171
|172.5
|13.200
|46.5
|48
|0.045
|109.5
|111
|6.740
|172.5
|174
|0.255
|48
|49.5
|0.038
|111
|112.5
|0.048
|174
|175.5
|0.181
|49.5
|51
|0.066
|112.5
|114
|0.189
|175.5
|177
|0.000
|51
|52.5
|0.054
|114
|115.5
|0.057
|177
|178.5
|0.100
|52.5
|54
|0.053
|115.5
|117
|0.122
|178.5
|180
|0.122
|54
|55.5
|0.022
|117
|118.5
|0.040
|180
|181.5
|0.465
|55.5
|57
|0.026
|118.5
|120
|0.139
|181.5
|183
|0.846
|57
|58.5
|0.030
|120
|121.5
|0.146
|183
|184.5
|0.282
|58.5
|60
|0.037
|121.5
|123
|0.130
|184.5
|186
|0.132
|60
|61.5
|0.099
|123
|124.5
|0.184
|186
|187.5
|0.150
|61.5
|63
|0.158
|124.5
|126
|0.140
|187.5
|189
|0.186
|63
|64.5
|0.037
|126
|127.5
|0.523
|189
|190.5
|0.090
|64.5
|66
|0.029
|127.5
|129
|0.441
|190.5
|192
|0.038
|66
|67.5
|0.021
|129
|130.5
|0.080
|192
|193.5
|0.058
|67.5
|69
|0.075
|130.5
|132
|0.043
|193.5
|195
|0.067
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|195
|196.5
|0.058
|258
|259.5
|0.007
|321
|322.5
|0.135
|196.5
|198
|0.625
|259.5
|261
|0.008
|322.5
|324
|0.458
|198
|199.5
|0.254
|261
|262.5
|0.061
|324
|325.5
|0.250
|199.5
|201
|0.258
|262.5
|264
|0.047
|325.5
|327
|0.385
|201
|202.5
|1.580
|264
|265.5
|0.049
|327
|328.5
|0.290
|202.5
|204
|1.760
|265.5
|267
|0.045
|328.5
|330
|0.208
|204
|205.5
|7.090
|267
|268.5
|0.034
|330
|331.5
|0.222
|205.5
|207
|2.110
|268.5
|270
|0.084
|331.5
|333
|0.203
|207
|208.5
|1.920
|270
|271.5
|0.167
|333
|334.5
|1.490
|208.5
|210
|1.690
|271.5
|273
|0.043
|334.5
|336
|0.511
|210
|211.5
|1.130
|273
|274.5
|0.085
|336
|337.5
|2.110
|211.5
|213
|0.155
|274.5
|276
|0.079
|337.5
|339
|0.234
|213
|214.5
|0.149
|276
|277.5
|0.048
|339
|340.5
|0.347
|214.5
|216
|0.135
|277.5
|279
|0.076
|340.5
|342
|0.189
|216
|217.5
|0.160
|279
|280.5
|0.140
|342
|343.5
|0.851
|217.5
|219
|0.132
|280.5
|282
|0.077
|343.5
|345
|0.526
|219
|220.5
|0.225
|282
|283.5
|0.159
|345
|346.5
|0.638
|220.5
|222
|0.195
|283.5
|285
|0.124
|346.5
|348
|0.461
|222
|223.5
|0.127
|285
|286.5
|0.053
|348
|349.5
|0.555
|223.5
|225
|0.148
|286.5
|288
|0.085
|349.5
|351
|0.185
|225
|226.5
|0.141
|288
|289.5
|0.207
|351
|352.5
|0.228
|226.5
|228
|0.101
|289.5
|291
|0.168
|352.5
|354
|0.331
|228
|229.5
|0.133
|291
|292.5
|0.177
|354
|355.5
|0.224
|229.5
|231
|0.183
|292.5
|294
|0.225
|355.5
|357
|0.389
|231
|232.5
|0.072
|294
|295.5
|0.142
|357
|358.5
|0.525
|232.5
|234
|0.072
|295.5
|297
|0.052
|358.5
|360
|0.486
|234
|235.5
|0.070
|297
|298.5
|0.114
|360
|361.5
|0.256
|235.5
|237
|0.149
|298.5
|300
|0.104
|361.5
|363
|0.357
|237
|238.5
|0.119
|300
|301.5
|0.226
|363
|364.5
|0.252
|238.5
|240
|0.092
|301.5
|303
|0.203
|364.5
|366
|0.326
|240
|241.5
|0.167
|303
|304.5
|0.131
|366
|367.5
|0.362
|241.5
|243
|0.154
|304.5
|306
|0.085
|367.5
|369
|0.251
|243
|244.5
|0.221
|306
|307.5
|0.132
|369
|370.5
|0.858
|244.5
|246
|0.138
|307.5
|309
|0.170
|370.5
|372
|0.404
|246
|247.5
|0.114
|309
|310.5
|0.293
|372
|373.5
|0.003
|247.5
|249
|0.146
|310.5
|312
|0.370
|373.5
|375
|0.054
|249
|250.5
|0.000
|312
|313.5
|0.192
|375
|376.5
|0.168
|250.5
|252
|0.165
|313.5
|315
|0.150
|376.5
|378
|0.302
|252
|253.5
|0.151
|315
|316.5
|0.192
|378
|379.5
|0.164
|253.5
|255
|0.221
|316.5
|318
|0.271
|379.5
|381
|0.321
|255
|256.5
|0.101
|318
|319.5
|0.230
|381
|382.5
|0.720
|256.5
|258
|0.012
|319.5
|321
|0.341
|382.5
|384
|0.909
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|384
|385.5
|0.396
|447
|448.5
|1.250
|510
|511.5
|0.933
|385.5
|387
|0.415
|448.5
|450
|0.458
|511.5
|513
|0.648
|387
|388.5
|0.253
|450
|451.5
|0.304
|513
|514.5
|1.220
|388.5
|390
|0.271
|451.5
|453
|0.280
|514.5
|516
|3.400
|390
|391.5
|0.598
|453
|454.5
|0.090
|516
|517.5
|0.751
|391.5
|393
|0.389
|454.5
|456
|0.631
|517.5
|519
|0.244
|393
|394.5
|0.364
|456
|457.5
|0.627
|519
|520.5
|0.294
|394.5
|396
|0.153
|457.5
|459
|0.912
|520.5
|522
|0.247
|396
|397.5
|0.657
|459
|460.5
|0.825
|522
|523.5
|0.273
|397.5
|399
|0.230
|460.5
|462
|0.240
|523.5
|525
|0.322
|399
|400.5
|0.136
|462
|463.5
|0.664
|525
|526.5
|0.949
|400.5
|402
|0.095
|463.5
|465
|0.593
|526.5
|528
|1.260
|402
|403.5
|0.166
|465
|466.5
|0.242
|528
|529.5
|1.220
|403.5
|405
|0.451
|466.5
|468
|0.343
|529.5
|531
|1.390
|405
|406.5
|0.527
|468
|469.5
|0.248
|531
|532.5
|2.390
|406.5
|408
|0.409
|469.5
|471
|0.221
|532.5
|534
|1.030
|408
|409.5
|0.155
|471
|472.5
|0.066
|534
|535.5
|1.750
|409.5
|411
|0.210
|472.5
|474
|0.112
|535.5
|537
|0.431
|411
|412.5
|0.095
|474
|475.5
|0.085
|537
|538.5
|0.152
|412.5
|414
|0.076
|475.5
|477
|0.189
|538.5
|540
|1.380
|414
|415.5
|0.030
|477
|478.5
|0.181
|540
|541.5
|1.120
|415.5
|417
|0.201
|478.5
|480
|1.330
|541.5
|543
|2.060
|417
|418.5
|0.204
|480
|481.5
|0.229
|543
|544.5
|2.400
|418.5
|420
|0.167
|481.5
|483
|0.490
|544.5
|546
|4.260
|420
|421.5
|0.091
|483
|484.5
|1.950
|546
|547.5
|0.879
|421.5
|423
|0.156
|484.5
|486
|0.216
|547.5
|549
|0.750
|423
|424.5
|0.265
|486
|487.5
|0.108
|549
|550.5
|0.382
|424.5
|426
|0.460
|487.5
|489
|0.267
|550.5
|552
|0.516
|426
|427.5
|0.370
|489
|490.5
|0.101
|552
|553.5
|0.483
|427.5
|429
|0.084
|490.5
|492
|0.094
|553.5
|555
|0.279
|429
|430.5
|0.291
|492
|493.5
|0.366
|555
|556.5
|0.094
|430.5
|432
|3.080
|493.5
|495
|0.849
|556.5
|558
|0.239
|432
|433.5
|17.200
|495
|496.5
|0.408
|558
|559.5
|0.426
|433.5
|435
|0.780
|496.5
|498
|0.200
|559.5
|561
|0.164
|435
|436.5
|1.020
|498
|499.5
|0.526
|561
|562.5
|0.763
|436.5
|438
|0.375
|499.5
|501
|0.140
|562.5
|564
|0.158
|438
|439.5
|0.140
|501
|502.5
|0.208
|564
|565.5
|0.339
|439.5
|441
|0.428
|502.5
|504
|0.356
|565.5
|567
|0.199
|441
|442.5
|0.132
|504
|505.5
|0.625
|567
|568.5
|0.445
|442.5
|444
|0.357
|505.5
|507
|0.604
|568.5
|570
|0.330
|444
|445.5
|1.900
|507
|508.5
|1.000
|570
|571.5
|0.487
|445.5
|447
|1.260
|508.5
|510
|0.489
|571.5
|573
|0.223
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|From
|To
|Au g/t
|573
|574.5
|0.883
|636
|637.5
|2.270
|699
|700.5
|0.170
|574.5
|576
|0.577
|637.5
|639
|1.380
|700.5
|702
|0.520
|576
|577.5
|0.055
|639
|640.5
|2.790
|702
|703.5
|0.513
|577.5
|579
|0.058
|640.5
|642
|1.340
|703.5
|705
|0.214
|579
|580.5
|0.202
|642
|643.5
|1.180
|705
|706.5
|0.299
|580.5
|582
|0.495
|643.5
|645
|1.510
|706.5
|708
|0.590
|582
|583.5
|0.191
|645
|646.5
|1.150
|708
|709.5
|0.111
|583.5
|585
|0.140
|646.5
|648
|2.610
|709.5
|711
|0.258
|585
|586.5
|0.138
|648
|649.5
|1.020
|711
|712.5
|0.395
|586.5
|588
|0.175
|649.5
|651
|1.210
|712.5
|714
|1.170
|588
|589.5
|0.075
|651
|652.5
|1.210
|714
|715.5
|0.078
|589.5
|591
|0.065
|652.5
|654
|2.370
|715.5
|717
|0.083
|591
|592.5
|0.096
|654
|655.5
|1.180
|717
|718.5
|0.488
|592.5
|594
|0.131
|655.5
|657
|0.702
|718.5
|720
|1.360
|594
|595.5
|0.071
|657
|658.5
|2.610
|720
|721.5
|0.103
|595.5
|597
|0.145
|658.5
|660
|1.010
|721.5
|723
|0.029
|597
|598.5
|0.033
|660
|661.5
|2.320
|723
|724.5
|0.390
|598.5
|600
|0.219
|661.5
|663
|1.600
|724.5
|726
|0.166
|600
|601.5
|1.560
|663
|664.5
|1.090
|726
|727.5
|0.476
|601.5
|603
|1.370
|664.5
|666
|0.395
|727.5
|729
|0.134
|603
|604.5
|0.625
|666
|667.5
|0.648
|729
|730.5
|0.054
|604.5
|606
|0.401
|667.5
|669
|0.022
|730.5
|732
|0.062
|606
|607.5
|0.098
|669
|670.5
|1.080
|732
|733.5
|0.479
|607.5
|609
|0.440
|670.5
|672
|0.698
|733.5
|735
|0.096
|609
|610.5
|0.072
|672
|673.5
|0.634
|735
|736.5
|0.028
|610.5
|612
|0.063
|673.5
|675
|1.490
|736.5
|738
|0.059
|612
|613.5
|0.166
|675
|676.5
|1.740
|738
|739.5
|0.033
|613.5
|615
|0.493
|676.5
|678
|0.591
|739.5
|741
|0.062
|615
|616.5
|0.274
|678
|679.5
|0.327
|741
|742.5
|0.019
|616.5
|618
|0.479
|679.5
|681
|0.257
|742.5
|744
|0.011
|618
|619.5
|0.380
|681
|682.5
|0.385
|744
|745.5
|0.040
|619.5
|621
|0.826
|682.5
|684
|0.108
|745.5
|747
|0.146
|621
|622.5
|0.714
|684
|685.5
|0.209
|747
|748.5
|0.221
|622.5
|624
|1.480
|685.5
|687
|0.100
|748.5
|750
|0.603
|624
|625.5
|1.570
|687
|688.5
|0.153
|625.5
|627
|1.260
|688.5
|690
|0.219
|627
|628.5
|0.861
|690
|691.5
|0.141
|628.5
|630
|1.490
|691.5
|693
|0.812
|630
|631.5
|0.621
|693
|694.5
|0.814
|631.5
|633
|2.420
|694.5
|696
|0.155
|633
|634.5
|3.310
|696
|697.5
|0.205
|634.5
|636
|2.100
|697.5
|699
|0.146
Figure 1.0 presents a sectional view of TM26-210 for reference.
Figure 1.0 - Diamond Drill Plan, UV Target, February to June 2026
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_002full.jpg
Figures 2 through 4 are core photos of the 24.0 metre interval of continuous results greater than 1.0 g/t Au, the longest continuously mineralized interval greater than 1.0 g/t ever intersected at Tower Mountain in over 50,000 metres of drilling.
Figure 2.0 - TM26-210 624.8 metres to 642.1 metres
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_003full.jpg
Figure 3.0 - TM26-210 642.1 metres to 659.5 metres
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_1f991a68d4d93af3_004full.jpg
Figure 4.0 - TM26-210 659.5 metres to 677.3 metres
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309121_thundergoldfig4en.jpg
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.
Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Commencing in 2026, duplicate pulps are prepared at a rate of 1 in every 20 samples. The duplicate pulps are sent to a second independent analytical facility for analyses.
Activation Laboratories Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the primary independent analytical service provider.
AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the secondary, independent analytical facility.
Samples are, received, dried, crushed to 80% passing 2.0 mm. A 250-gram sample is split and pulverized. Samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149µm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 µm fraction and two splits of the -149 µm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.
About the Tower Mountain Gold Property
The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion. The remaining 75% of the contact demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling. A second gold trend, identified in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over a 100-metre width. This gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that have been traced for over 5.0 kilometres along a southwest trend paralleling the Thunder Lake Fault. The Company believes both targets offer opportunities to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.
About Thunder Gold Corp.
Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. -- an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.
At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.
For more information about the Company, please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO
For further information, contact:
Wes Hanson, CEO
(647) 202-7686
whanson@thundergoldcorp.com
Bryan Baritot, Investor Relations
IR@thundergoldcorp.com
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation: statements regarding the potential to increase, expand, or reclassify the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate; the interpreted geological continuity, sub-vertical extent, and depth potential of the Bench Target and the broader alteration system hosting mineralization at Tower Mountain; the anticipated timing and results of ongoing and future drill programs; the Company's plans regarding further definition, expansion, and discovery drilling at Tower Mountain; and the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties generally, anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309121
Source: Thunder Gold Corp.