DogPack App Inc.: DogPack and Healthy Paws Partner to Bring Pet Insurance into the DogPack Platform

The new integration brings seamless access to pet insurance directly into the DogPack platform, helping pet owners protect their dogs with ease

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DogPack, the leading global platform connecting dog owners through discovery, social content, and marketplace experiences, today announced a strategic partnership that introduces their United States market to Healthy Paws, a Chubb company, and a leading provider of accident and illness pet insurance coverage for dogs and cats.

Through this collaboration, DogPack users will now have seamless access to pet insurance options directly within the app, helping pet owners protect their dogs with simple, transparent coverage. DogPack continues to expand beyond discovery, community, and travel into essential services for pet owners.

With this collaboration, USA based users can explore insurance options in a way that feels natural, personalized, and aligned with their everyday experience on the platform. Based on their dog's profile, users can view relevant coverage options and move through the process with a streamlined path to enrollment.

"We've always been focused on building a platform that truly supports dog owners," said Jonathan Punski, CEO of DogPack. "This partnership allows us to take that one step further. Our users don't just want to discover parks or connect with other dog owners, they want to take care of their dogs in every way possible. Having the right insurance partner is a key part of that vision."

Healthy Paws is known for its simple plans, fast claims processing, and customer-first approach. Most claims are processed within two days, and pet parents have the freedom to visit any licensed veterinarian with no network restrictions. Backed by Chubb, a global leader in insurance, Healthy Paws provides reliable, long-term protection for pets and their families.

"Healthy Paws has always believed that every pet deserves the best possible care, and that starts with making great coverage accessible," said Alex Faynberg, EVP of Healthy Paws. "Partnering with DogPack gives us the opportunity to meet pet owners where they already are - in a community built around the love of their dogs. Together, we're making it easier than ever for families to protect the pets that matter most to them."

This collaboration reflects a broader trend toward bringing essential pet services directly into platforms where pet owners already spend their time. By combining DogPack's engaged global audience with Healthy Paws' trusted insurance offering, the two companies aim to simplify how pet owners access care and protection.

About DogPack

Founded in Montreal by brothers Jonathan, Dov, Eric, and Aryeh Punski, DogPack is the leading global platform for dog owners, combining discovery, community, travel, and commerce into one seamless experience. The platform features an interactive map of over 200,000 dog-friendly locations across 20+ countries, a social feed with thousands of daily posts, a rapidly expanding pet marketplace, and a global partnership with Booking.com to support pet-friendly travel.

With more than 2.5 million users worldwide, DogPack helps dog owners discover new places, connect with fellow pet lovers, and explore the world with confidence. DogPack is also the creator of the viral dog podcast duo "Goldie & Frenchie." For more information, visit dogpackapp.com or follow @officialdogpack on social media.

About Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of pet health insurance in the United States, dedicated to helping pet parents give their pets the best medical care possible. Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws offers a simple, transparent plan that covers new accidents, illnesses, cancer, emergency care, genetic conditions, and more. With an easy-to-use mobile app, fast claims processing, and a customer-first approach, Healthy Paws delivers a seamless and compassionate experience. As part of Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, Healthy Paws is backed by exceptional financial strength and industry expertise. Healthy Paws pet insurance products are offered through Chubb Insurance Solutions Agency Inc. (CISA) (California license no. 0D12120). Learn more at www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Media contact: Aryeh Punski, aryeh@dogpackapp.com

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