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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
11.08.26 | 17:35
8,240 Euro
-0,72 % -0,060
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Deutschland Mid Cap 50
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2028,30022:20
8,2188,28622:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 16:22 Uhr
275 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dieter Vranckx, Acquisition

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dieter Vranckx, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
11. Aug 2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title
First name Dieter
Last name Vranckx

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
8.342 EUR 91,762.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
8.342 EUR 91,762.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

07.08.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name XETRA
MIC XETA

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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