CVS Health Earns Two Gold and One Silver Stevie Awards for Great Employers

AI Learning Academy honored for building enterprise-wide AI literacy and colleague confidence

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced that its AI Learning Academy earned two Golds and one Silver at the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, a global honor recognizing organizations for excellence in employee development, training and workplace culture. The company earned Gold in the Employee Upskill/Reskill Training and AI Workforce Innovation Team of the Year categories, and Silver in AI in Learning and Skills Development Achievement.

Launched in February 2026, the AI Learning Academy used a phased, persona-based learning model to build practical AI capabilities across the enterprise. The program generated more than 18,500 live session attendances, achieving up to a 72% improvement in colleague confidence using AI. Thirty days after training, up to 90% of participants reported sustained productivity gains of 45-60 minutes per week, and enterprise-wide adoption of AI tools has continued to climb.

The judges were glowing in their remarks. One said, "This is an exceptionally strong and strategically mature training program submission that demonstrates enterprise-scale impact, measurable behavioral change, and clear alignment between learning outcomes and business transformation." Another wrote, "The Academy's fusion of role-specific design, responsible AI guardrails, and measurable adoption sets a strong benchmark for the health care sector."

Putting colleagues at the center of AI adoption

"Technology alone doesn't transform an organization, people do," said Sherif Kamel, SVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CVS Health. "This program puts our colleagues at the center, meeting them where they are with the skills, confidence and context they need to make AI work for the business."

"AI won't define the future of work, people who know how to leverage AI will," said Greg Karanastasis, SVP, Talent & Development, CVS Health. "Our AI Academy is one of those enablers.

The Academy was built through a cross-functional coalition of business leaders, Learning and Development teams, technology domain experts, and AI platform and adoption analytics teams, embedding responsible-AI training directly into the curriculum.

2026 Stevie Award wins to date

The Great Employers honor is CVS Health's second Stevie Award recognition of the year. In April 2026, the company was named a Stevie Award winner at the American Business Awards for its enterprise-scale AI work:

Gold, Enterprise AI -Predictive Modeling, Clinical Authorization & Claims Orchestration

Silver, Customer Experience AI - Agentic Twins

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About the American Business Awards

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for profit and nonprofit, large and small.

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Ethan.Slavin@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-earns-two-gold-and-one-silver-stevier-awards-for-great-emp-1206132