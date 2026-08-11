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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Stuttgart
11.08.26 | 21:55
1,990 Euro
-1,49 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9602,12022:23
Dow Jones News
11.08.2026 16:33 Uhr
373 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Holding(s) in Company 
11-Aug-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BMX3W479 
 
Issuer Name 
 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Wellington Management Company LLP 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
US 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                City of registered office     Country of registered office 
 
ROY Nominees Limited                            
 
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL                         
 
VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Aug-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Aug-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  5.360000        0.000000            5.360000    36151502 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous                                            
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BMX3W479                    36151502                    5.360000 
 
Sub Total 8.A       36151502                     5.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Wellington  Wellington Group 
Management  Holdings LLP   5.360000                             5.360000% 
Group LLP 
 
 
Wellington  Wellington 
Management  Investment    5.360000                             5.360000% 
Group LLP   Advisors 
       Holdings LLP 
 
 
Wellington  Wellington 
Management  Management    5.360000                             5.360000% 
Group LLP   Company LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Wellington Management Company LLP, which has also crossed above the 5% threshold, is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts. Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

12. Date of Completion

10-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 439338 
EQS News ID:  2380846 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2380846&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2026 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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