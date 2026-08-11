Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 11-Aug-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Wellington Management Company LLP City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office ROY Nominees Limited GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Aug-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Aug-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 5.360000 0.000000 5.360000 36151502 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 36151502 5.360000 Sub Total 8.A 36151502 5.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Wellington Wellington Group Management Holdings LLP 5.360000 5.360000% Group LLP Wellington Wellington Management Investment 5.360000 5.360000% Group LLP Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Wellington Management Management 5.360000 5.360000% Group LLP Company LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Wellington Management Company LLP, which has also crossed above the 5% threshold, is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts. Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

12. Date of Completion

10-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 439338 EQS News ID: 2380846 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2026 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)