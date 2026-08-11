SPECTRUM BUSINESS RECEIVES FROST & SULLIVAN'S 2026 NORTH AMERICA COMPETITIVE STRATEGY LEADERSHIP RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN DEDICATED INTERNET ACCESS STRATEGY EXECUTION

Recognized for its disciplined network strategy, enterprise-focused execution, and differentiated performance, Spectrum Business' Dedicated Fiber Internet offering is driven by scale, simplicity, and customer-centric innovation

Spectrum Business has won this award in three of the last five years

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a connectivity market defined by escalating enterprise demands and continuous network transformation, Spectrum Business has distinguished itself through a disciplined and execution-focused approach to dedicated internet access (DIA) delivery. Frost & Sullivan has recognized the Company with the 2026 North America Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in Dedicated Internet Access for its ability to use its extensive network scale to deliver reliable performance, respond quickly to business needs and provide streamlined service.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core strategy dimensions: effectiveness and execution. Spectrum Business excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align long-term network investments with enterprise demand for high-capacity, low-latency, and SLA-backed connectivity.

"Spectrum Business executed a highly effective strategy by aligning network scale, product simplicity, and customer-centric execution to gain measurable momentum in the mid- and large enterprise segments," said Leandro Agion, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Spectrum Business is growing by expanding its infrastructure, improving efficiency and focusing on enterprise customers. This strategy has strengthened its position with multi-location businesses that need reliable performance and fast setup. Its nationwide fiber network - with over 325,000 fiber-lit buildings, extensive direct connections and high-capacity infrastructure - gives it a key advantage in delivering scalable Dedicated Fiber Internet (DFI) services across the U.S.

"Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Leadership award for Dedicated Internet Access highlights how our team keeps businesses connected and ready for whatever comes their way," said Keith Dardis, Executive Vice President for Spectrum Business. "When Internet service is reliable and scalable, it means our customers can spend more time focusing on what matters: their business."

Spectrum Business' customer experience model further strengthens its competitive positioning. The Company emphasizes understanding customer needs, building the right solutions, and delivering services on a clear, reliable timeline with support from dedicated account teams. As a result, customers benefit from a smoother onboarding process, clear visibility into delivery timing, and ongoing support after launch, helping ensure reliable service and business continuity in complex environments.

In addition, Spectrum Business' service assurance framework plays a critical role in differentiating its DFI proposition. Industry-leading service level agreements, including installation timeline of as little as 24 hours, rapid restoration targets, and end-to-end coverage extending to the customer environment, reinforce reliability for mission-critical operations. This is complemented by 24/7 support from the Company's 100% U.S.-based employees and proactive service monitoring, which enables businesses to maintain continuity across distributed operations.

Frost & Sullivan commends Spectrum Business for its disciplined execution of a connectivity strategy that effectively balances scale, performance, and commercial efficiency. The company's continued investment in fiber infrastructure and enterprise-focused service integration positions it as a key enabler of digital transformation across U.S. markets.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to organizations that demonstrate superior strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market positioning, customer value creation, and sustained competitive advantage. The recognition highlights companies that are redefining industry standards through innovation-led growth and operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards

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