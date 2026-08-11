DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Vascular Dementia Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate of 4.5% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The vascular dementia market is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of the disease driven by the aging global population, the growing incidence of stroke and other vascular risk factors, and improved diagnostic capabilities enabling earlier and more accurate detection. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Apabetalone (Resverlogix), BAC (Charsire Biotechnology), PNA1 (ProNeurogen), Rifaximin SSD (Bausch Health), PNA5 (ProNeurogen), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Vascular Dementia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, vascular dementia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Vascular Dementia Market Summary

The market size for vascular dementia was found to be USD 1.3 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest vascular dementia treatment market size, approximately 70% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The 7MM accounted for approximately 3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia in 2025, highlighting the substantial and growing burden of vascular cognitive impairment across major global healthcare markets.

diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia in 2025, highlighting the substantial and growing burden of vascular cognitive impairment across major global healthcare markets. Leading vascular dementia companies, such as Resverlogix, Charsire Biotechnology, ProNeurogen, Bausch Health, Hemostemix, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, Can-Fite Biopharma, Primary Peptides, Autifony Therapeutics, Zhittya Genesis Medicine, and others, are developing new vascular dementia treatment drugs that can be available in the vascular dementia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new vascular dementia treatment drugs that can be available in the vascular dementia market in the coming years. The promising vascular dementia therapies in clinical trials include Apabetalone, BAC, PNA1, Rifaximin SSD, PNA5, ACP-01, SNP318, Piclidenoson, K13V, Research program: neurovascular channel, Research program: Fibroblast growth factor 1, and others.

Discover new treatment for vascular dementia @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-dementia-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Vascular Dementia Market

Rising Prevalence of Vascular Dementia: The increasing global burden of aging populations and cerebrovascular diseases is driving the incidence of vascular dementia. Improved life expectancy has led to a larger at-risk population, expanding the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

The increasing global burden of aging populations and cerebrovascular diseases is driving the incidence of vascular dementia. Improved life expectancy has led to a larger at-risk population, expanding the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Growing Burden of Cardiovascular Risk Factors: Higher rates of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, atrial fibrillation, and stroke are contributing significantly to vascular dementia cases. The increasing prevalence of these underlying conditions is expected to fuel long-term market growth.

Higher rates of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, atrial fibrillation, and stroke are contributing significantly to vascular dementia cases. The increasing prevalence of these underlying conditions is expected to fuel long-term market growth. Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Innovations in neuroimaging, blood-based biomarkers, and AI-assisted diagnostic tools are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis of vascular dementia. Early detection supports timely intervention and increases the adoption of diagnostic services.

Innovations in neuroimaging, blood-based biomarkers, and AI-assisted diagnostic tools are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis of vascular dementia. Early detection supports timely intervention and increases the adoption of diagnostic services. Increasing Research and Drug Development Activities: Pharmaceutical companies such as Resverlogix (Apabetalone), Charsire Biotechnology (BAC), ProNeurogen (PNA1 and PNA5), Bausch Health (Rifaximin SSD), Hemostemix (ACP-01), SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals (SNP318), and others are investing in novel therapeutics targeting neurovascular dysfunction, inflammation, and cognitive decline. A growing clinical pipeline is creating optimism for disease-modifying treatment options.

Download the report to understand the top emerging vascular dementia drugs @ Vascular Dementia Clinical Trials

As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, Apabetalone is expected to achieve a medium uptake following its anticipated launch in 2032. Peak market share is projected to vary across markets, reaching approximately 14% at its highest level, with uptake stabilizing over 7 years to peak adoption. The moderate uptake outlook reflects the potential clinical value of the therapy while accounting for competition from existing standards of care and other emerging therapies entering the vascular dementia landscape.

DelveInsight's Vascular Dementia Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology, treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

Vascular Dementia Market Analysis

The primary objectives of vascular dementia treatment are to enhance cognitive function, preserve daily functioning, improve behavioral symptoms, slow disease progression, and address neuropsychiatric complications such as depression and anxiety.

Although research has significantly advanced the understanding of vascular dementia, there are currently no approved pharmacological therapies specifically indicated for its treatment. This unmet medical need continues to place a considerable burden on patients, caregivers, and healthcare systems.

Current management strategies primarily focus on controlling underlying vascular risk factors and alleviating symptoms. Patients are commonly treated with medications such as antihypertensives, anticoagulants, vasodilators, antidiabetic agents, antipsychotics, and other supportive therapies to help reduce the risk of further vascular damage and disease progression.

to help reduce the risk of further vascular damage and disease progression. Cholinesterase inhibitors may be prescribed to improve cognitive symptoms, while antidepressants are often used to manage depression and other behavioral or psychiatric manifestations.

may be prescribed to improve cognitive symptoms, while antidepressants are often used to manage depression and other behavioral or psychiatric manifestations. Vasodilators enhance cerebral blood flow by reducing blood vessel constriction, and antiplatelet agents such as aspirin help lower the risk of recurrent vascular events through inhibition of cyclooxygenase (COX)-mediated prostaglandin synthesis.

enhance cerebral blood flow by reducing blood vessel constriction, and antiplatelet agents such as aspirin help lower the risk of recurrent vascular events through inhibition of cyclooxygenase (COX)-mediated prostaglandin synthesis. In addition, NMDA receptor antagonists, including memantine and nicardipine, have shown modest potential in slowing cognitive decline in some patients.

Although medications approved for Alzheimer's disease, including donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine, and memantine , are not specifically indicated for vascular dementia, they may be prescribed for individuals with mixed dementia, where vascular pathology coexists with Alzheimer's disease.

, are not specifically indicated for vascular dementia, they may be prescribed for individuals with mixed dementia, where vascular pathology coexists with Alzheimer's disease. The vascular dementia pipeline remains relatively limited but is evolving toward more mechanism-driven approaches. Investigational therapies such as Apabetalone by Resverlogix, BAC by Charsire Biotechnology, Rifaximin SSD by Bausch Health, and PNA1 by ProNeurogen highlight an increasing emphasis on vascular modulation, epigenetic regulation, and cardiometabolic pathways.

by Resverlogix, by Charsire Biotechnology, by Bausch Health, and by ProNeurogen highlight an increasing emphasis on vascular modulation, epigenetic regulation, and cardiometabolic pathways. These targeted strategies aim to preserve cerebrovascular integrity and cognitive function, potentially driving future advances in vascular dementia treatment.

Vascular Dementia Competitive Landscape

Some of the vascular dementia drugs under development include Apabetalone (Resverlogix), BAC (Charsire Biotechnology), PNA1 (ProNeurogen), Rifaximin SSD (Bausch Health), PNA5 (ProNeurogen), ACP-01 (Hemostemix), SNP318 (SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Resverlogix's Apabetalone is the first therapy in a novel class of drugs developed to regulate proteins associated with disease progression. Unlike conventional treatments that typically target a single disease-causing pathway, apabetalone inhibits bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) proteins, enabling it to influence multiple biological mechanisms involved in chronic and complex diseases. This multi-targeted approach represents a potential shift in the treatment paradigm for chronic disorders.

Apabetalone exerts its effects at the transcriptional level through a distinctive mechanism of action. As a selective BET protein inhibitor, it helps restore normal gene expression by modulating abnormal epigenetic processes that contribute to the development and progression of numerous chronic diseases.

Charsire Biotechnology's BAC is an investigational anti-inflammatory therapy composed of a Multi-Glycan Complex (MGC) derived from soybean extract. It is being developed to alleviate neuroinflammation associated with vascular dementia. In the clinical study, eligible participants were randomized in a 3:1 ratio and stratified by dementia subtype (Alzheimer's disease or non-Alzheimer's disease) to receive either topical BAC or a matched vehicle control. The treatment was applied to the external nasal skin, scalp, and neck twice daily at a total dose of 30 g per day.

ProNeurogen's PNA-1 is an investigational therapy being evaluated for vascular cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID), chronic bone cancer pain, and traumatic brain injury. It is a native angiotensin-(1-7) [Ang-(1-7)] peptide that exerts its therapeutic effects by selectively targeting the MAS receptor.

Bausch Health's Rifaximin Soluble Solid Dispersion (SSD) is being investigated as a potential treatment for vascular dementia. In a single-blind, placebo-controlled Phase Ib/IIa trial, the therapy demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile while showing improvements in systemic inflammation and dementia-related biomarkers, likely through modulation of gut microbiota function. The current study aims to assess the effects of rifaximin SSD compared with placebo on gut microbial composition and activity, cognitive performance, functional outcomes, and caregiver burden in patients with vascular dementia.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the vascular dementia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the vascular dementia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform vascular dementia treatment @ Vascular Dementia Medications

Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

The vascular dementia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current vascular dementia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, the US accounted for the largest share of diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia across the 7MM, with an estimated 1 million cases, underscoring its dominant epidemiological burden in this cohort.

The vascular dementia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia

Total Treated Cases of Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Vascular Dementia Market CAGR 4.5 % Vascular Dementia Market Size in 2025 USD 1.3 Billion Key Vascular Dementia Companies Resverlogix, Charsire Biotechnology, ProNeurogen, Bausch Health, Hemostemix, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, Can-Fite Biopharma, Primary Peptides, Autifony Therapeutics, Zhittya Genesis Medicine, and others Key Vascular Dementia Therapies Apabetalone, BAC, PNA1, Rifaximin SSD, PNA5, ACP-01, SNP318, Piclidenoson, K13V, Research program: neurovascular channel, Research program: Fibroblast growth factor 1, and others

Scope of the Vascular Dementia Market Report

Vascular Dementia Patient Population Forecast

Vascular Dementia Therapeutics Market Size

Vascular Dementia Pipeline Analysis

Vascular Dementia Market Size and Trends

Vascular Dementia Market Opportunity

Vascular Dementia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Vascular Dementia Market Key Insights 2 Vascular Dementia Market Report Introduction 3 Vascular dementia Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Vascular Dementia by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Vascular Dementia by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview: Vascular dementia 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Types of Vascular Dementia 6.3 Signs and Symptoms 6.4 Causes 6.5 Risk Factors 6.6 Pathophysiology and Molecular Mechanism of Vascular Dementia 6.7 Biomarkers 6.8 Diagnosis 6.9 Treatment and Management 6.10 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings on Patient Burden in Vascular dementia 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia 8.2.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia 8.2.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia 8.2.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia 8.2.5 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia 8.2.6 Treated Cases of Vascular dementia 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of vascular dementia in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia in the US 8.4.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia in the US 8.4.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia in the US 8.4.5 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia in the US 8.4.6 Treated Cases of vascular dementia in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Therapies: Vascular dementia 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Vascular Dementia Drugs 10.2 Apabetalone: Resverlogix 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analysts' Views 10.3 BAC: Charsire Biotechnology 10.4 PNA1: ProNeurogen 10.5 Rifaximin SSD: Bausch Health To be continued in the report… 11 Vascular Dementia Market: 7MM Market Analysis 11.1 Vascular Dementia Market Key Findings and Insights 11.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 Vascular Dementia Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of Vascular Dementia in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of Vascular Dementia by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 Market Size of Vascular Dementia in the United States 11.7.1 Total Market Size of Vascular Dementia in the United States 11.7.2 Market Size of Vascular Dementia by Therapies in the United States 11.8 Market Size of Vascular Dementia in EU4 and the UK 11.9 Market Size of Vascular Dementia in Japan 12 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Appendix 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Vascular Dementia Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Vascular Dementia Clinical Trial Analysis

Vascular Dementia Pipeline Insight - 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key vascular dementia companies, including Merz Pharma, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Resverlogix Corporation, Autifony Therapeutics, Beijing Joekai Biotechnology, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Dementia Market

Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key dementia companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen, Eisai Co., Ltd., Roche, Novo Nordisk, Alzheon, Cortexyme (Quince Therapeutics), Cassava Sciences, AC Immune, TauRx Therapeutics, Annovis Bio, Prothena, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Cognition Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer's disease companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Suven Life Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, IGC Pharma, T3D Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech S.L., Eisai, TauRx Therapeutics, GemVax & KAEL, AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, Longeveron, Vaccinex, Sinaptica Therapeutics, and others.

Dementia-related Psychosis Market

Dementia-related Psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key dementia-related psychosis companies, including Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cognition Therapeutics, Maplight Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, AgeneBio, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vascular-dementia-market-is-projected-to-boost-at-a-moderate-growth-rate-of-4-5-during-the-forecast-period-20262036--delveinsight-302847936.html