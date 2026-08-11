Mesothelioma Veterans Center Launches Free VA Forms Library to Help Veterans Navigate the Benefits Process

Digital library lets veterans and families impacted by mesothelioma download VA forms and get free help from VA-accredited attorney Major Jonathan Nelson

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / The Mesothelioma Veterans Center, an organization dedicated to supporting U.S. veterans diagnosed with mesothelioma, has announced the launch of a free VA Forms hub .

The digital hub gives veterans and their families a single place to explore and download forms most commonly used to file for mesothelioma VA benefits.

Filing for VA benefits after a mesothelioma diagnosis often requires multiple forms, each serving a different purpose in proving service connection, level of disability, and more.

Trying to find these documents and fill them out can be overwhelming for veterans and families already coping with a serious diagnosis. This new hub is designed to remove that confusion.

Visitors to the page can browse and download the main forms tied to a mesothelioma benefits claim . These include the Appointment of Claimant Representative (VA Form 21-22a), Intent to File (VA Form 21-0966), Application for Disability Benefits (VA Form 21-526EZ), and Application for Survivor Benefits (VA Form 21P-534EZ).

The page also provides access to forms that can strengthen a case, such as the Statement in Support of Claim (VA Form 21-4138) and Lay/Witness Statement (VA Form 21-10210), along with guidance on other supporting records like DD Form 214 and medical nexus letters.

Every form on the page includes a plain-language explanation of what it does and when it's needed, so veterans and families can understand the purpose behind the paperwork rather than guessing.

Beyond the downloadable forms, the hub allows veterans to connect with Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret), a VA-accredited attorney and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who helps with the VA claims process for free.

Veterans and families can work with Major Nelson for one-on-one help determining which forms apply to their situation, filling them out correctly, gathering supporting evidence, and filing a completed claim with the VA.

"Filing for VA benefits can be confusing, and a mistake can cost you time and key benefits," said Major Jonathan Nelson. "I want to make sure that veterans facing mesothelioma can get the benefits they need now, and that their families are provided for in the future."

The VA Forms page is part of the Mesothelioma Veterans Center's broader mission to make the benefits process easier for veterans often navigating a serious diagnosis and a complex federal claims system at the same time.

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center is proud to offer free support to U.S. veterans diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families, including help accessing VA benefits forms, exploring treatment resources, and pursuing legal options.

Its team of VA-accredited claims agents and attorneys works with veterans nationwide to help them access the benefits and care they've earned through their service.

Mesothelioma Veterans Center

Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret)

(855) 956-3619

jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Veterans Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-veterans-center-launches-free-va-forms-library-to-help-veterans-n-1206156