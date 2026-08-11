SK tes Expands U.S. Data Destruction Capabilities with Additional Hard Drive Shredding Capacity in North America

FREDERICKSBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / SK tes, a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, has expanded its secure on-site data destruction capabilities in the United States with the introduction of additional dedicated mobile hard drive shredding capacity, enabling more customers to securely destroy data-bearing devices at their own facilities while maintaining complete chain-of-custody control.

The mobile shredding capacity is already operational and has been added to SK tes' North America operations as part of a broader strategy to strengthen and expand on-site data destruction services for enterprises, data centers, public sector organizations, and technology providers. The investment supports growing demand for secure, compliant, and auditable destruction of end-of-life storage media.

The additional service capacity is strategically positioned to support major metropolitan and data center markets across the mid-Atlantic region.

SK tes' custom-built mobile shredding services feature shredders capable of processing high volumes of data-bearing media. Dual-chamber design enables the secure destruction of both HDDs and SSDs, along with memory cards, flash media, thumb drives, mobile devices and other digital storage media.

Customers can witness the destruction process first-hand, ensuring complete transparency and confidence that sensitive data has been physically destroyed before equipment leaves their premises. The service is designed to support compliance with industry-recognized standards including R2v3 and NIST SP 800-88 media sanitization guidelines.

"Organizations today are managing larger volumes of sensitive data than ever before, and many want greater visibility and control over the destruction process. By introducing our additional dedicated mobile shredding capacity in North America, we are bringing enterprise-grade data destruction directly to our customers' facilities. This enables organizations to witness destruction at the source, maintain full chain-of-custody control and meet stringent security and compliance requirements without disrupting operations." - Doug Hughes, Deputy General Manager, U.S. Operations, SK tes

Mobile shredding is fully self-contained, with dedicated power generation systems and capacity to support large-scale destruction projects. The design allows SK tes to efficiently manage high-volume customer engagements while maintaining secure handling and material segregation throughout the process.

"As organizations face increasing regulatory obligations and heightened concerns around data security, they need trusted partners that can deliver secure destruction services wherever the assets are located. The expansion of our shredding services in North America reinforces our commitment to providing integrated lifecycle services that protect customer data, support compliance requirements and maximize value recovery from retired technology assets." - Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer, SK tes

The additional capacity forms part of SK tes' complete lifecycle services provision, combining secure data destruction with IT asset disposition (ITAD), asset recovery, reuse, redeployment and responsible recycling through a single trusted provider.

The service is particularly well suited to organizations handling highly sensitive information, including hyperscale data centers, cloud providers, software companies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies and other enterprises seeking secure, on-site destruction of data-bearing devices.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website at www.sktes.com.

For press inquiries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Marketing Director

kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes

SK tes Shredding Logistics

SK tes Shredded Material

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-expands-u.s.-data-destruction-capabilities-with-additional-1204963