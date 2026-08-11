SupportYourApp Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Marking Its Second Recognition Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The recognition highlights SupportYourApp's growth, AI-driven innovation, and continued investment in secure, multilingual customer support solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / SupportYourApp , an Intelligent Support-as-a-Service company, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 , the prestigious annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's second inclusion on the list, following its first recognition in 2024, reflecting sustained growth, continuous innovation, and long-term investment in AI-powered customer support.

For more than 16 years, SupportYourApp has helped companies scale customer operations through multilingual support, AI-driven automation, and human expertise. Today, the company serves more than 250 global clients across SaaS, fintech, software, hardware, platforms, and other industries in over 60 languages.

The second Inc. 5000 recognition comes during a period of strategic transformation for SupportYourApp. Earlier this year, the company introduced its Support Intelligence Hub and evolved its market positioning from a traditional outsourcing provider to an Intelligent Support-as-a-Service company, combining AI-powered automation with experienced support teams to improve customer experience while maintaining security, compliance, and human oversight.

Inc. 5000 recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Many globally recognized brands, including Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Patagonia, Under Armour, and Chobani, appeared on the Inc. 5000 early in their growth journey.

"Being recognized by Inc. 5000 for the second time is an important milestone for our entire team. Sustainable growth isn't just about scaling faster. It's about continuously evolving how we create value for our clients. This recognition reflects our commitment to combining AI innovation with human expertise to build customer support that becomes a true competitive advantage." commented Daria Leshchenko, the CEO and Managing Partner of SupportYourApp.

Over the past two years, SupportYourApp has continued expanding its global operations while investing in proprietary AI solutions, leadership development, security, and customer experience innovation. Today, the company operates with more than 1,500 professionals across 90+ countries and delivers support in over 60 languages.

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About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is a leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its annual Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, giving recognized businesses greater credibility, visibility, and access to a strong founder community.

About SupportYourApp

SupportYourApp is an Intelligent Support-as-a-Service company that helps businesses turn customer support into a competitive advantage. Since 2010, it has combined global CX expertise with AI-powered technologies to deliver secure, scalable, multilingual support trusted by fast-growing startups and global enterprises.

Contact information:

Director of Communications

Borys Bondarenko

borys.bondarenko@supportyourapp.com

SOURCE: SupportYourApp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supportyourapp-named-to-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-marking-its-seco-1206094