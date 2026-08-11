Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) interim report Q2 2026

Improved Cash Flow and Profitability

Financial Highlights Q2 2026:

Net sales were SEK 770 (556) million; growth was 38.5% (9.9) and organic growth 6.0% (-5.3).

Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 70 (41) million, corresponding to a margin of 9.1% (7.4).

Profit after tax was SEK -25 (-37) million, resulting in earnings per share after dilutions of SEK -0.61 (-0.94).

Operating cash flow was SEK 43 (-3) million, with cash conversion on a rolling 12-month basis of 109.0% (95.6).

This interim report constitutes information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 3.30 p.m. CET on 11 August 2026.



For more information:



Oscar Wilhelmsson

Investor Relations

oscar.wilhelmsson@sparcgroup.se

+46 70-885 76 67

Philip Carlson

Chief Financial Officer

philip.carlson@sparcgroup.se

+46 76-721 34 40

Erik Björklund

Founder & CEO

erik.bjorklund@sparcgroup.se

+46 70-425 49 37