Citira Holding AB (publ): Lapin Kumi, part of Citira, has agreed to acquire Rengas Turku

Lapin Kumi, Citira's Finnish tire services chain, has agreed to acquire Rengas Turku, an established provider of tire services in Turku, Southwest Finland. The transaction expands Lapin Kumi's service network in southern Finland with the addition of six service points.

Founded in 1994 by Marko Rantanen and Tomi Kaartovuori, Rengas Turku brought a third owner into the fold in 2008 when longtime employee Marko Virta joined as co-owner. The past decade has taken the business well beyond its original Turku base, with new locations added in Kaarina, Lieto and Salo. Lapin Kumi's expertise in tire services for heavy vehicles, working machines and corporate customers complements Rengas Turku's long experience serving consumer customers. Through the transaction, customers gain access to a broader product range, a nationwide service network, and an even stronger procurement and logistics network.

"Over its long history, Rengas Turku has built a very strong position in its market area, and the company's strong can-do spirit, high level of service, and passionate approach to tires and rims fit excellently with how Lapin Kumi operates. By combining Rengas Turku's strong local expertise with Lapin Kumi's nearly 80 years of long-term efforts, we will be able to offer our customers even more versatile services going forward as well," says Ville Ruokanen, CEO of Lapin Kumi.

"I am confident that Rengas Turku's customer service will remain just as good going forward. Ville Ruokanen, CEO of Lapin Kumi, has solid, long experience in the tire industry, and he understands very well that good customer service comes from skilled staff," says Marko Rantanen, CEO of Rengas Turku.

Rengas Turku will continue to operate with the same teams from the same premises. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026. Marko Rantanen, Tomi Kaartovuori and Marko Virta will become co-owners of Citira.

Contact

Ville Roukanen, CEO Lapin Kumi & Head of Finland Citira

Email: press@citira.com

About Lapin Kumi

Lapin Kumi is an independent tire service chain in Finland, founded in Roveniemi and run by the Ruokanen family since 1947. The current CEO, Ville Ruokanen, represents the third generation in the family business. Ville's grandfather, Veikko Keskiruokanen, started the company by repairing rubber boots. Lapin Kumi is part of Citira.

About Citira

Citira is a sustainable tire management provider. We provide lifespan-extending tire service, repair & reuse of worn tires and rims, as well as tire replacement.



Citira strives to make tire management convenient and sustainable for vehicle fleets and users. Our company supports customers in gaining more uptime, reducing environmental impact, lowering costs, and meeting safety requirements.



Citira consists of 150+ service points, 5 retreading sites, 1200+ employees and inhouse logistics covering the Nordics, UK & Poland. Our mission is to keep society moving in a convenient, sustainable way.



For more info visit citira.com and follow us on Linkedin.