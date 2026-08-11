Mews secures the first e-money license held by a hospitality operating system in the European Economic Area

The license gives Mews the regulated standing to process payments on its own infrastructure, giving hotels more control over how their money flows within the system they already run on

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews Financial Services B.V., the regulated entity established by Mews Systems, has been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). The license is a foundational step in Mews' ambition to make its operating system the home for financial services purpose-built for hospitality, where running the business and managing its money start to come together in a single platform.

The license gives Mews a regulated status in the European Economic Area (EEA), enabling it to unify payment services, financial workflows and operational data within a single system. Until now, the operational record has lived in Mews while the financial record has been originated in third-party systems. The EMI license allows Mews to bring both together in one place, the same place where revenue is created. It also lays the foundation for Mews to build new financial capabilities tailored for hospitality on top of its existing infrastructure.

Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews said: "For all the software running hotels today, money has never worked as one connected system: a processor here, a bank there, a reconciliation spreadsheet in between. So, an operating system for a hotel has to include financial management, because so much of productivity and growth comes down to managing risk. Embedded payments started to close the gap. This licence gives us the foundation to go further, building the financial infrastructure this industry has been missing, so money works around how the hotel runs, not the other way round."

Regulated infrastructure for a more complex industry

Mews reached $19.7 billion in hotel transaction value in 2025. At that scale, the complexity of connecting what a hotel earns to what it holds, moves and accounts for has grown beyond what fragmented infrastructure was designed to manage. Financial infrastructure that is regulated, native to the system and built for hospitality addresses that complexity directly.

As a regulated entity, Mews Financial Services is subject to the governance, safeguarding and compliance requirements that come with delivering payment services in the EEA, including keeping customer funds entirely separate from Mews' own operational accounts. With the license, Mews will also bring risk, fraud monitoring, sanctions screening and anti-money laundering controls directly into the operating system.

The next step in financial services for hotels

Mews Financial Services will roll out its regulated capabilities in a controlled way from late 2026, beginning with a pilot group of properties in the Netherlands before expanding progressively across the EEA.

The long-term ambition is to become the financial partner hospitality leaders trust, turning the operational data that already flows through the platform into new financial products that help hotels grow revenue and run stronger businesses.

About Mews Financial Services B.V.

Mews Financial Services B.V. is authorized and regulated by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) as an Electronic Money Institution, license number RD202009. Customer funds are held in safeguarded accounts, entirely separate from Mews' own operational funds, in accordance with the Electronic Money Directive.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: press@mews.com

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