Could Your Company be Featured on Fox Business? Trending Today Opens a National Call for Standout Video Content

The award-winning television series is searching for compelling company stories to feature during its upcoming season

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Somewhere on a company website right now is an incredible video that almost no one has seen.

It may tell the story of a founder who challenged an entire industry, a product solving a problem others overlooked or a company quietly changing the way people live and work. It is polished, powerful and sitting in the About section of a website with 37 views.

Trending Today wants to find it.

The award-winning national television series is now reviewing exceptional, professionally produced company videos for potential inclusion in its exciting upcoming season on Fox Business.

For more than 14 years, Trending Today has brought the stories of innovative companies, influential leaders and emerging ideas to a national television audience. Previous episodes have featured companies including Samsung, RE/MAX, Gibson Guitars, Axon, Solo Stove, Vivid Seats, Jiffy, LegalEASE and other organizations shaping the future of their industries.

Now, as the series prepares for its new season, producers are looking beyond the traditional production model to discover great company stories that have already been filmed but have not yet received the audience they deserve.

"We know companies across the country are sitting on extraordinary content," said Liz Plummer, Executive Producer of Trending Today. "They invested in telling their story beautifully, but that story may only be living on a website or social media page. We want to find the strongest videos and introduce those companies to a national business audience."

What Makes a Great Trending Today Story?

Trending Today is looking for professionally produced videos between two and three minutes in length that answer three important questions:

What problem exists within your industry?

What has your company created to solve it?

Who are the people making it happen?

The strongest submissions will do more than promote a product. They will tell a story, introduce memorable people and show viewers why the company's work matters.

Producers are interested in content from established brands, emerging companies, entrepreneurs, innovators and organizations across technology, healthcare, consumer products, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, home and design, media and other industries.

Videos may include founder interviews, customer stories, original company footage, product demonstrations, facilities, behind-the-scenes access or other visually engaging material suitable for national television.

Your Video Could Be Ready for a Much Bigger Audience

Companies spend significant time and money creating brand films and profile videos, but even exceptional content can struggle to find an audience beyond a company's existing customers and social media followers.

This call for content gives selected companies the opportunity to have their stories considered for inclusion within an established national television series airing on Fox Business.

A limited number of submissions will be selected for the upcoming season.

All videos must meet Trending Today's editorial, technical and broadcast standards. Selected content may be edited for length, pacing, format and consistency with the series. Companies must also confirm that they hold the necessary broadcast and licensing rights for all footage, music, interviews, logos and other materials included in their submissions.

Submission does not guarantee selection or broadcast. Licensing, usage rights and participation terms will be discussed directly with companies whose videos advance through the review process.

How to Submit Your Company Video

Companies interested in being considered should submit:

A private or public viewing link

A brief description of the company and its story

The name and contact information of the appropriate representative

Confirmation that the company controls or can obtain television broadcast rights to the video

Submissions should be sent to:

Liz Plummer

Executive Producer

Trending Today

liz@trendingtoday.com

Please use the subject line: Fox Business Company Video Submission

"If your company has killer content sitting at 37 views, send it to us," Plummer added. "It may be exactly what we're looking for."

About Trending Today

Trending Today is an award-winning national television series exploring business, innovation and the future. For more than 14 years, the series has introduced viewers to entrepreneurs, established brands, emerging companies and industry leaders from Main Street to Wall Street.

The series has aired across national networks including Fox Business, Bloomberg and A&E, sharing stories from companies and organizations across a wide range of industries.

For more information, visit www.trendingtoday.com ?.

Media Contact

Liz Plummer

Executive Producer

Trending Today

liz@trendingtoday.com

www.trendingtoday.com

SOURCE: Trending Today?

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/could-your-company-be-featured-on-fox-business-trending-today-opens-a-national-1206000