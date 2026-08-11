Marlow.app: Marlow Launches AI Software Builder That Lets Users Own Their Code and Deploy Anywhere

The new platform helps founders, businesses, developers, and creators turn ideas into real software faster without giving up ownership of their code or control over deployment.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Marlow today announced the beta launch of its AI software creation platform. Users describe what they want to build in plain language, and Marlow guides them through planning, development, live preview, and deployment. The generated source code belongs to the user, can be exported at any time, and can be deployed to the infrastructure or host the user chooses.

Marlow sits between AI coding assistants and closed app builders. It offers a guided path from idea to working product while preserving ownership of the source code and control over deployment.

"AI is making software dramatically faster to create, but speed alone is not enough," said Vlad Bretgoltz, CEO and co-founder of Marlow. "Too many software platforms effectively ask you to build on rented land. We built Marlow so the code is yours from day one - and the product can keep growing even if you leave the platform."

"If you're building a real business on software, ownership isn't optional," said Kristaps Ronka, COO and co-founder of Marlow. "Marlow gives you portable source code, the freedom to deploy where you want, and a foundation that doesn't trap you inside someone else's system."

FROM IDEA TO WORKING SOFTWARE

Users work with Marlow conversationally, moving from an idea to a working product while staying in control of the underlying software:

Describe a product or feature in plain language.

Plan the product before building.

Review changes in a live preview.

Own and export the full source code at any time.

Deploy to their own infrastructure or preferred host.

Continue development outside Marlow if they choose.

BUILT FOR PEOPLE CREATING REAL PRODUCTS

Marlow is designed for founders testing new products, small businesses building custom software, creators and professionals without engineering teams, and developers who want to reduce repetitive setup while keeping control of the underlying application.

Users can build SaaS applications, business tools, customer portals, websites, dashboards, internal applications, and product prototypes.

WHY OWNERSHIP IS CENTRAL TO MARLOW

AI software tools have dramatically reduced the time it takes to get a first version working. Marlow is built around what comes next: whether that product can move, evolve, and scale without being tied to the tool that created it.

Speed at the beginning should not become lock-in later. Marlow is built around three principles:

Full ownership of the generated source code.

Freedom to choose how and where applications are deployed.

Portability so the product can grow beyond any single tool.

AVAILABILITY

Marlow is launching in beta at marlow.app/beta. Beta access is initially available to early users, with additional features and capabilities planned as the platform develops.

ABOUT MARLOW

Marlow is an AI software creation platform that helps people turn ideas into working websites and applications through conversation. The platform combines planning, development, live preview and flexible deployment with user ownership of generated source code and control over where applications run.

For more information, visit marlow.app.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marlow Press

press@marlow.app

SOURCE: Marlow.app

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/marlow-launches-ai-software-builder-that-lets-users-own-their-cod-1206138