The Aga Khan Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan and Saira Bhojani to its Board of Directors.

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Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan, board member, Aga Khan Museum

Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan joins the Board with a deep commitment to arts and culture. He brings an international outlook shaped by working with the Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan Music Programme. Committed to advancing pluralism and cultural dialogue, Prince Aly brings a fresh perspective that will help guide the Museum as it continues to evolve, engage new audiences, and expand its impact both in Canada and internationally. Prince Aly is the son of His Late Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and brother of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V.

Joining him on the Board is Saira Bhojani, Partner at Torys LLP and one of Canada's leading tax lawyers. Ms. Bhojani is widely respected for her expertise advising major institutional investors and private equity firms on complex transactions, governance, and strategic matters. She is already familiar to many within the Aga Khan Museum leadership team, having worked as an independent member of the Museum's Finance and Audit Committee since 2025. Her thoughtful counsel, collaborative approach, and deep understanding of governance make her a valuable addition to the Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan and Saira Bhojani to the Aga Khan Museum's Board of Directors," said Tom Lentz, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. "Prince Aly brings a genuine passion for the arts, a global perspective, and the voice of a new generation that will help shape the Museum's future as we continue to grow our reach and relevance. Saira has already demonstrated her commitment to the Museum through her work with our Finance and Audit Committee, and her exceptional expertise in governance and strategic decision-making will be an important asset to the Board. Together, they strengthen our ability to advance the Museum's mission and long-term vision."

Prince Aly and Ms. Bhojani join the Museum's 14-member Board of Directors, chaired by Prince Amyn Aga Khan. Their appointments reinforce the Museum's commitment to strong governance, innovation, and cultural leadership.

About the Aga Khan Museum

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, has been established and developed by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Through permanent and temporary exhibitions, educational activities and performing arts, the Museum's mission is to spark wonder, curiosity, and understanding of Muslim cultures and their connection with other cultures through the arts. Designed by architect Fumihiko Maki, the Museum shares a 6.8-hectare site with Toronto's Ismaili Centre, which was designed by architect Charles Correa. The surrounding landscaped park was designed by landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic.

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Contacts:

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Eric Tang

Front Street Partners

eric.tang@frontstreetpartners.ca

416.822.0541

Kelly Frances

Director, Marketing and Communications

Aga Khan Museum

press@agakhanmuseum.org

416.858.8735