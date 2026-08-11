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WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
11.08.26 | 15:25
4,900 Euro
+0,41 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8405,15022:34
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 17:36 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of the Company has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of 3.90p per ordinary share (2025: 3.75p per ordinary share).

As described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, this dividend includes a 0.75p per ordinary share enhancement reflecting the Board's decision to distribute an element of the returns earned from share buybacks within the Company's portfolio.

It is the Board's current intention, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, to pay two more dividends of at least 3.90p per ordinary share in respect of the current financial year.

The second interim dividend will be paid on 25 September 2026 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 21 August 2026.

The ordinary shares will trade ex-dividend from 20 August 2026.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

11 August 2026

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.