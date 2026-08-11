Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.: Standard Premium Reports Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings, Highlighted by 46% Increase in Net Income

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, today announces record-breaking second quarter earnings results highlighting the Company's continued growth trajectory. In the three months ending June 30, 2026, Standard Premium's net income grew 46%, with an increase of 50% to $0.12 on earnings per share (EPS), and return-on-equity of 19.25%.

"Our second quarter results, including a 46% increase in net income and 50% growth in earnings per share, reflect the operating leverage we've built into our business model," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. "Following our strongest first quarter on record, our second quarter results prove that our growth is compounding and not a one-time result. We look forward to continuing to capitalize on our growth strategy throughout the remainder of the year while delivering lasting value to our clients and shareholders."

Standard Premium's compelling Q2 earnings come after the Company completed a successful board-authorized stock buyback program that saw the Company repurchase 77,500 shares of common stock at an average price of $2.24.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, Standard Premium saw annualized loan originations grow 18%, net income grow 32%, an increase of 33% to $0.24 in EPS, 13% revenue growth and a return-on-equity of 20.50%.

Standard Premium continues to seek roll-up opportunities, and the Company may also consider an additional repurchase program in 2027 as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering maximum value for its clients and shareholders.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 44 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

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