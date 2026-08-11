EQS-News: Prime Ledger / Key word(s): Financial

Prime Ledger Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Lesley O'Neill and Ankur Rakshit, Names Chuck Thompson to Board of Directors



11.08.2026 / 17:41 CET/CEST

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Veteran Compliance, Finance, and Capital Markets Leaders Join as the Company Scales Its Digital Asset Advisory CHICAGO, IL - August 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Prime Ledger today announced three senior appointments as the company enters its next phase of growth. Lesley O'Neill joins as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, and Ankur Rakshit joins as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company's operating team across risk, regulatory, and financial functions. Separately, Chuck Thompson has been appointed to Prime Ledger's Board of Directors. The appointments bring Prime Ledger decades of combined experience across regulated financial services, digital assets, and global capital markets at a moment when institutional expectations for compliance rigor and financial discipline in the sector have never been higher. "Building durable infrastructure in this industry demands more than technology; it demands people who have operated inside the most heavily scrutinized institutions in finance and know how to build for that standard from day one," said Robert Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prime Ledger. "Lesley, Ankur, and Chuck each bring exactly that. Together they give us the depth to scale responsibly and the credibility to earn the trust of partners, regulators, and clients." Lesley O'Neill, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer Lesley O'Neill brings more than 15 years of experience across fintech, digital assets and Web3, and artificial intelligence. A New York-admitted attorney and seasoned chief compliance officer, she has deep expertise building bank-grade BSA/AML, enterprise risk, and data protection programs, driving corporate governance, and scaling operational frameworks. O'Neill joins Prime Ledger from Binance.US, where she served as Chief Compliance Officer overseeing the exchange's AML/KYC, antifraud, internal audit, and risk management programs. She served on the exchange's Listings Committee and supported banking partner relationships, and most recently led preparedness for the launch of its new CFTC-regulated products as the primary compliance liaison with the regulator. Prior to Binance.US, O'Neill spent five years as Chief Compliance Officer, and interim General Counsel, at Prove Identity, where she stood up a global compliance program through three acquisitions and IPO readiness. Earlier in her career, she led global cybersecurity policy at Bloomberg and served as Global Privacy Counsel at EY. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E). At Prime Ledger, O'Neill will lead risk and compliance across the organization. "What drew me to Prime Ledger is a leadership team that treats compliance as core infrastructure rather than an afterthought," said O'Neill. "The combination of digital assets, financial services regulation, privacy, and security is where the hardest problems in this industry live, and it's where I've spent my career. I'm looking forward to building a program that scales with the business." Ankur Rakshit, Chief Financial Officer Ankur Rakshit is an executive finance and operations leader with nearly two decades of experience scaling high-growth Web3 protocols, digital asset exchanges, and Wall Street institutions, including Citigroup, American Express, Fidelity Investments, and Kraken. As a founder, CFO, and seasoned operator, Rakshit has built and led high-performing FP&A, strategic finance, and global treasury functions from the ground up, guiding organizations through periods of rapid scaling, complex capital allocation, and strategic expansion. His expertise spans long-range financial planning, capital markets, process optimization, AI-augmented financial operations, and corporate development and execution; enabling companies to build sustainable, scalable financial foundations while maintaining operational discipline and driving long-term value creation. Rakshit holds an MBA in Finance & Strategy from Cornell University and a background in computer science engineering, combining technical depth with data-driven executive leadership. "The companies that endure in this market are the ones that pair ambition with financial discipline," said Rakshit. "Prime Ledger has the former in abundance, and I'm joining to help build the latter, a finance function that gives the team real visibility, real optionality, and the foundation to scale for the long term." Chuck Thompson, Board of Directors Chuck Thompson brings 30+ years of leadership across investment management and financial services, with deep experience in corporate strategy, board governance, fund trusteeship, product development, and mergers and acquisitions. Thompson's governance experience, distribution expertise, and track record of executing and integrating strategic acquisitions will support Prime Ledger's board as the company expands its advisory and institutional relationships. "I have spent three decades in asset management where infrastructure evolves quickly, and the shift underway now in digital assets is as consequential a trend as anything I have seen," said Thompson. "Prime Ledger is building with high integrity and discipline, the governance standards that institutional allocators will require, and I am glad to join the board to help be a resource and sounding board for that important work." About Prime Ledger Prime Ledger is the full-service digital asset firm for real-world assets. Headquartered in Chicago, the company guides asset owners from initial structuring through regulated issuance and into ongoing management; replacing the five or more fragmented vendors that digital assets typically require with a single, accountable partner. Prime Ledger's lifecycle infrastructure spans advisory and legal structuring, digital asset engineering, regulated distribution, and ongoing compliance, reporting, and asset management, delivered through its Prime Path framework across four core verticals: real estate, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and investment firms. Learn more at primeledger.io. Media Contact:

Head of Marketing

Jacquie Lane

jacquie.lane@primeledger.io View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Prime Ledger





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