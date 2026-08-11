Recur Software has completed the acquisition of FLAGS Software, a provider of quality management and production control software for complex manufacturing environments.

The acquisition deepens Recur's presence in the UK and adds shop-floor quality software to its manufacturing portfolio. Recur plans to invest in the FLAGS platform and support its expansion into new sectors and international markets.

Founded in 1989, FLAGS supports manufacturers of complex, highly specified products across automotive, aerospace, rail, marine and recreational vehicles. Its software has been deployed in production environments operated by companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Bentley Motors and Harley-Davidson.

FLAGS captures quality and production data at the point of build, creating a digital history for each product. Manufacturers use the platform to identify defects earlier and reduce costly rework.

Recur and FLAGS will continue to strengthen the core platform while investing heavily in AI capabilities intended to help manufacturers anticipate quality issues rather than respond to them after they occur.

"FLAGS sits at the intersection of quality and throughput, two of the most important priorities in manufacturing," said Charlie Serota, Co-Founder of Recur Software. "It is trusted in some of the world's most demanding production environments and captures valuable data at the point where products are actually built. Our ambition is to build on that foundation and make FLAGS the intelligent quality layer for complex manufacturing."

"FLAGS has something rare: software that manufacturers depend on every shift, and a team that has kept it there for more than 30 years," said Alexander Thomson, incoming CEO of FLAGS. "The next chapter is about preserving that reliability while making the product more intelligent and bringing it to more manufacturers. FLAGS will continue to operate from Solihull with the team our customers know and trust."

About FLAGS Software

FLAGS Software is a manufacturing quality and production control platform used by automotive, aerospace, rail and marine manufacturers around the world. Since 1989, FLAGS has helped manufacturers capture quality data at the point of build, cut rework, and maintain traceability across the production line.

www.flagssoftware.com

About Recur Software

Recur Software partners with industry-specific software businesses to accelerate growth. The firm takes a long-term approach, investing in product development and operational excellence to build category leaders.

https://www.recursoftware.com

Headpoint Advisors acted as lead advisors on the transaction

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