Victims' Recovery Law Center: Pennsylvania Arson Victims and Wrongful Death Families Pursue Civil Financial Accountability From Property Owners and Landlords as Criminal Cases Stall

The Victims' Recovery Law Center pursues civil claims against negligent property owners and landlords in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and across Pennsylvania on behalf of arson victims and wrongful death families when criminal investigations produce no arrest or compensation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / When an arson investigation stalls in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, when the fire marshal's report goes cold, when prosecutors decline to file charges, when a suspect is identified but acquitted, the families of those killed and the business owners whose properties were destroyed are left without any remedy from the criminal justice system. A civil lawsuit against the property owner or landlord whose negligence contributed to the harm is frequently the only remaining path to financial accountability.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center, based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, represents arson victims and wrongful death families in civil claims against negligent property owners, landlords, and management companies across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City.

Why Property Owners and Landlords Bear Civil Liability in Arson Cases

In many arson cases in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the individual who set the fire is not the only party with civil legal responsibility for the harm that resulted. Property owners and landlords whose own negligence created the conditions that made the fire more destructive, or that allowed the arson to occur in the first place, can face independent civil liability separate from any claim against the arsonist.

Pennsylvania law evaluates property owner and landlord liability in arson cases by examining whether building code violations, deferred maintenance, or inadequate fire safety systems contributed to the severity of the harm. A landlord who fails to maintain functioning smoke detectors, working sprinkler systems, or adequate means of egress-violations that are documented in inspection records and city code enforcement filings-may bear civil responsibility for deaths and injuries that a properly maintained building would have prevented or reduced.

This theory of liability is entirely independent of who set the fire. Even when the arsonist is never identified, arrested, or convicted, a civil claim against the property owner or landlord can proceed based entirely on the owner's own independent failures: the building code violations that turned a survivable fire into a fatal one, the deferred maintenance that allowed a fire to spread faster than it should have, the missing fire safety equipment that prevented residents from escaping in time.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh: Building Code Violations and Landlord Accountability

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh both have documented histories of residential and commercial properties with outstanding code violations, deferred maintenance, and fire safety deficiencies. When fires occur at these properties, whether set deliberately or not, the landlord or property management company may bear civil liability for the deaths and injuries that resulted from conditions that existed long before the fire was set.

The civil investigation in these cases involves obtaining building inspection records and code enforcement filings for the property, reviewing maintenance logs and repair histories, examining whether fire safety equipment was functional and properly maintained, and determining whether prior complaints or violations were documented and ignored.

This documentary record, accessible through civil discovery in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh courts, frequently reveals a pattern of known deficiencies that the property owner failed to address despite having both the knowledge and the legal obligation to do so. Where those deficiencies contributed to deaths or serious injuries in an arson fire, civil liability follows.

The Civil Lawyer for Crime Victims Who Handles Arson Cases

The Victims' Recovery Law Center's arson practice is part of a broader civil litigation practice that represents shooting victims, sexual assault survivors, and child sexual assault victims across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City. The firm brings the same approach to arson civil claims that it applies in every practice area: identifying every legally responsible party beyond the most obvious defendant and pursuing full financial accountability from each of them through civil litigation.

David P. Thiruselvam began his legal career as a public defender in Philadelphia before serving as house counsel for a major insurance company, giving the firm direct insight into how insurers evaluate, defend, and value civil claims arising from fire losses. That background is a direct asset in arson civil litigation, where insurance coverage disputes frequently arise alongside claims against property owners and landlords.

Associate attorney Keith Thomas West, licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, works with David P. Thiruselvam on complex civil claims including arson cases, and brings additional depth to the firm's civil litigation practice across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City.

What Arson Victims and Wrongful Death Families in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Should Know

The civil case does not require the criminal investigation to succeed. A civil claim against a property owner or landlord in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh can proceed whether or not the arsonist was ever identified, arrested, or convicted. Civil claims are decided by a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard than beyond a reasonable doubt, and focus on the property owner's independent failures rather than solely on the identity of the person who set the fire.

Time is critical. Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for personal injury claims is generally two years from the date of the harm, and wrongful death claims are also generally two years from the date of death. These deadlines apply in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and are strictly enforced. Building inspection records, code enforcement filings, and maintenance logs are subject to retention schedules. An attorney can send preservation notices requiring property owners and city agencies to retain these records before they are destroyed or purged.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center handles all arson civil cases on a contingency fee basis with no upfront cost to clients and offers free consultations.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007,The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation of victims of crime. It does not prosecute criminal cases and does not represent criminal defendants. The firm is a shooting victim civil lawyer in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City, a civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City, and a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims across all five markets. The firm also handles arson civil claims, wrongful death cases, civil rights, and whistleblower retaliation claims exclusively in civil court.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Associate attorney Keith Thomas West is licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can an arson victim in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh sue a landlord or property owner even if the arsonist was never caught?

Yes. A civil claim against a property owner or landlord in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh can proceed entirely independently of any criminal investigation. Where the property owner's own building code violations or fire safety failures contributed to deaths or injuries, civil liability can be established without ever identifying who set the fire.

Q: What building code violations create civil liability for landlords in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh arson cases?

Pennsylvania courts evaluate whether the landlord failed to maintain functioning smoke detectors, working fire suppression systems, or adequate means of egress and whether those specific failures contributed to deaths or injuries in the fire. Building inspection records and code enforcement filings in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh frequently document these violations in advance of fatal fires.

Q: Can a wrongful death family sue a property owner in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh after an arson fire?

Yes. Where a person is killed in an arson fire and the property owner's negligence, building code violations, deferred maintenance, or failed fire safety systems contributed to the death, surviving family members can pursue a civil wrongful death claim against the property owner. Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for wrongful death claims is generally two years from the date of death.

Q: How is a civil arson claim against a property owner different from a claim against the arsonist?

A claim against the arsonist is based on the deliberate act of setting the fire. A claim against the property owner is based on the owner's independent negligence, building code violations, fire safety failures, or deferred maintenance that made the fire more deadly than it should have been. Both claims can be pursued simultaneously, and the property owner's claim can proceed even when the arsonist is never identified.

Q: Does The Victims' Recovery Law Center handle arson cases alongside its shooting victim, sexual assault, and child sexual assault civil practices?

Yes. The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a shooting victim civil lawyer in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City, a civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims across these markets, and a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City. The firm handles arson civil claims and wrongful death cases as part of its exclusive focus on civil recovery for crime victims. All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis with no upfront cost.

Media Contact

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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pennsylvania-arson-victims-and-wrongful-death-families-pursue-ci-1206169