The Millennium Alliance announces its 4th consecutive recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1952

With impressive YoY revenue growth since 2022, the company rose over 900 spots, showcasing continued success under its new partnership with Boston Ventures.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced that The Millennium Alliance secured the No.1952 spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, celebrating its remarkable growth and success.

"Four consecutive years on the Inc 5000 list is an incredible honor and a testament to the relentless drive of our entire team," said Alex Sobol, Co-founder of The Millennium Alliance. "This year is special for us as we entered a new acquisition under PE firm Boston Ventures, developed new Assembly tracks across finance, technology, and marketing, and expanded our digital presence. Building this consistent recognition with Inc reflects not only our growth, but the trust our clients place in us every single day."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 625,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance - it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place on October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas, and will also present the top 500 in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About The Millennium Alliance

Our Impact & Reach

We provide senior executives with tangible, real-world learning through a mix of curated in-person experiences and a supporting multimedia ecosystem, including:

High-Impact Events : Exclusive multi-day global Assemblies, ABM-focused community dinners, and one-day city sessions designed to foster meaningful connections, actionable insights, and peer-to-peer collaboration

Digital Leadership : Robust online platforms and premium digital properties

Elite Research: Collaborative projects with world-renowned academic institutions and think tanks

A Global Community

Now one of the world's fastest-growing platforms for the Enterprise C-Suite, the Alliance serves organizations of all sizes across the private and public sectors. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan with European operations in the heart of London, we continue to evolve as an international hub for the innovation and technology community.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

Mike Wehner - Mike@notablypr.com

SOURCE: The Millennium Alliance

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