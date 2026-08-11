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WKN: A2ACNF | ISIN: MT0001000109 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
11.08.26 | 22:37
0,355 Euro
+0,14 % +0,001
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3500,36022:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 17:30 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media's board of directors resolves to approve share buyback programme

The board of directors of Catena Media plc ("the company") today resolved to conditionally approve the repurchase of the company's own fully paid-up shares to satisfy obligations to participants in the company's long-term incentive programmes.

The company currently has three outstanding incentive programmes - incentive programme 2024, 2025, and 2026 - approved at the company's annual general meetings from 2024 to 2026 ("the programmes") that grant participants share options and warrants entitling the holder to shares in the company.

To secure the satisfaction of the company's obligations to participants in the programmes, the board of directors today resolved that the company shall, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out below, acquire its own fully paid-up shares, based on the authorisation from the extraordinary general meeting held on 30 June 2026 (the "buyback programme").

The implementation of the buyback programme is subject to the satisfaction of certain preparatory steps under Maltese company law.

Acquisitions of own shares may be made for a maximum amount of SEK 28 million and a maximum of 4,713,747 shares corresponding, together with 3,124,309 shares currently held in treasury, to part of the total amount of shares that the company is required to deliver under the programmes.

The company will announce the commencement of the buyback programme, as well as the terms and conditions thereof, in a separate press release, following the satisfaction of the aforementioned steps.

Contact details for further information:
Investor Relations
Email: ir@catenamedia.com

Michael Gerrow, CFO
Email: michael.gerrow@catenamedia.com

This information is information that Catena Media plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 11 August 2026 at 17:34 CEST.

About Catena Media
Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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