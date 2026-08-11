Demant A/S: Demant-owned Oticon announces launch of new flagship hearing aids

11.8.2026 17:38:35 CEST | Demant A/S | Investor News

Demant-owned Oticon announces launch of new flagship hearing aids

Release of Oticon Reveal, offering the world's first Dual AI sound processing system in a compact miniRITE hearing aid format and based on the new Reveal AI technology platform

Introduction of next-generation feedback prevention technology and a new connectivity platform

Release of products in Q3 across all major markets

Rollout of new flagship hearing aids in Demant's other hearing aid brands during H2 2026

Today, Demant, a global leader in hearing healthcare, announces the launch of Oticon's new premium rechargeable hearing aid, Oticon Reveal. This introduction represents another leap forward in hearing aid technology, building on Oticon's BrainHearing philosophy, including the third-generation AI-powered sound processing system based on the new Reveal AI hearing aid platform. Oticon Reveal is the first hearing aid to combine two dedicated AI systems for sound processing, one for speech and one for contextual sounds, in a small and compact form factor. The product will initially become available in August 2026 and will be launched in all four price points across all major markets during Q3.

"Innovation has always been about advancing hearing technology to improve the lives of people living with a hearing loss. With our new innovative hearing aid, Oticon Reveal, we are now taking another significant step towards this vision by combining further advancements in AI sound processing with a deeper understanding of how the human brain processes sound. That way, we are bringing users closer than ever to natural hearing. We are proud to offer this breakthrough solution in a compact, powerful design, supporting confident hearing throughout the entire day," says Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant.

The world's first Dual AI system

Oticon's latest BrainHearing research shows that the brain performs better when it has access to the full sound picture, which includes both speech and the contextual sounds around it. Oticon Reveal thus uses two dedicated AI systems, running in real time: one to enhance speech and one to preserve listening context in the right proportions, creating a clearer and more natural hearing experience. As a result, Oticon Reveal delivers a 60% stronger brain response than Oticon Intent. This allows users to experience more natural hearing in a discreet hearing aid with enough power for a full day of AI-enabled performance on a single charge.

Industry-leading feedback management

To fully realise the benefits of Dual AI, Oticon Reveal is designed to provide clear and stable amplified sound throughout the day. The improved feedback prevention technology continuously manages the sound delivered by the hearing aid, helping users access important speech details with greater clarity. This unique technology enables very fast and precise AI sound processing, delivering feedback prevention that is 30% faster and has four times the fitting precision of previous Oticon technology, while supporting a natural and comfortable listening experience.

A new era of connectivity

To give users a richer everyday experience, Oticon Reveal also introduces a new connectivity platform that offers enhanced signal strength, providing stabler streaming and a longer range. This allows users to move more freely, while taking hands-free calls and streaming audio. As a Made for iPhone and optimised for Android hearing aid, it offers uncompromising connectivity for a seamless experience through Bluetooth® LE Audio and Auracast broadcast technology.

A full portfolio

In addition to Oticon Reveal, Oticon is also introducing a new CROS device to aid users with single-sided deafness, which will further strengthen its portfolio and offering to support even more user needs. Together with Oticon Reveal and Oticon Zeal, CROS RE will become part of an industry-leading premium portfolio of solutions that caters for every hearing loss.

For further information, please find the press release from Oticon here, which is available from 11 August.

Further information: Søren Nielsen, President & CEO Phone +45 3917 7300 www.demant.com Other contacts: René Schneider, CFO Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer Maribel Fransisco Alonso, Communication Manager

Contacts

Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager, +45 3171 9261, msbl@demant.com

About Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 26,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.