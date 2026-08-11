Kosakewitsch succeeds Roland Chai, who is appointed to lead newly formed Digital Liquidity Networks



Nasdaq has appointed Nikolaj Kosakewitsch as Head of European Market Services, effective immediately. He assumes full leadership of Nasdaq's trading, listings, clearing and market infrastructure operations across the region, including its flagship stock exchange businesses in the Nordics and Baltics.

A nearly decade-long Nasdaq veteran, Kosakewitsch joined the company in 2017 as President of Nasdaq Copenhagen and has since expanded his responsibilities across European equities, commodities, sales, and revenue operations. He brings deep knowledge of the company's European business, its clients, and the markets it serves. He is also an established voice in discussions with EU officials on policies that affect the competitiveness of Europe's capital markets.

"Our European markets have consistently been the deepest, most diverse and most active in the region, providing unparalleled access to capital and liquidity, and accounting for nearly 60% of IPO capital raised in Europe last year. I look forward to working alongside our exceptionally talented teams to build on this momentum, deepening relationships with clients, and collaborating with partners to deliver world-class services to support growth, innovation and opportunity in Europe," said Kosakewitsch, "European capital markets are also at a pivotal moment, with efforts underway to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of the region's financial ecosystem. I am excited to help ensure Nasdaq continues to play a leading role in that evolution."

Kosakewitsch succeeds Roland Chai, who has been appointed to lead Nasdaq's Digital Liquidity Networks (DLN). DLN is a newly formed organization which builds on Nasdaq's longstanding investments in digital assets and market modernization, bringing together liquidity platforms, tokenization capabilities, and a portfolio of financial technology solutions serving the digital assets ecosystem. Kosakewitsch added:

"I am pleased to continue my close partnership with Roland in his new role as we further strengthen Nasdaq's capabilities in always-on markets, helping to drive innovation and new opportunities for clients across Europe."

A successor to Kosakewitsch as President of Nasdaq Copenhagen will be announced in due course.

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Media contact:

Jonny Blostone

+44 7345776179

jonny.blostone@nasdaq.com

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