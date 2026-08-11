Apia, Samoa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of DOS (DAPPOS) on August 11. DOS/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

DAPPOS aims to build low-barrier AI products that put powerful AI in everyone's hands. Its flagship product, xBubble, is a low-prompt AI agent that turns simple requests into ready-to-use results. xBubble lowers the barrier by automatically coding, testing, and dispatching task-specific AI SOP solutions, so users can focus on their goals rather than manually coding skills or operating AI.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX