Banco Sabadell and Amundi extend their partnership

Banco Sabadell, the fourth largest banking group in Spain serving ~7m clients through digital and +1.000 branches, and Amundi, the European leader in asset management, today announce the extension of their partnership for the distribution of Amundi investment solutions across Banco Sabadell's networks in Spain.

The agreement, which started in 2020 and was initially set to run until 2030, has now been extended to cover an additional five-year period, until 2035.

Since its inception, the partnership has supported the development of Banco Sabadell's fund business and strengthened Amundi's position in Spain, one of Europe's major savings markets.

The partnership has delivered tangible benefits for both parties. Banco Sabadell's clients have access to a broad range of savings and investment solutions, supported by the active, passive and private markets expertise and capabilities of Europe's leading asset manager. At the same time, Amundi has further strengthened its footprint in Spain and increased its assets under management, notably from €20bn in 2020 to close to €30bn of assets for Banco Sabadell's networks clients at the end of 2025. Today more than 200,000 clients hold investment products managed through the Sabadell Asset Management and Amundi platform.

The extension of the agreement reflects successful collaboration between both organizations and the positive developments since the partnership began. Over these years, the combination of Banco Sabadell's understanding of its clients' needs and Amundi's global asset management expertise has contributed to business growth and the continuous enhancement of the investment solutions offering.

This renewal also illustrates their conviction that this partnership will enable them to continue capturing the significant growth potential of the Spanish savings and investment market. Both organizations reaffirm their commitment to continue working together to create long-term value for clients, shareholders, and employees, while maintaining a strong focus on service quality, innovation, and financial guidance.

For further information please contact:

Banco Sabadell



Press contacts: Investor contacts: Virginia Zafra

+34 690 04 77 23

ZAFRAVI@bancsabadell.com



Juan Valdés

+34 691 58 86 05

JVALDES@bancsabadell.com InvestorRelations@bancsabadell.com

Amundi



Press contacts: Investor contacts: Natacha Andermahr

+33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com Cyril Meilland, CFA

+33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com Corentin Henry

+33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com Thomas Lapeyre

+33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com Annabelle Wiriath

+33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com





About Banco Sabadell

Banco Sabadell is Spain's fourth-largest privately owned banking group and one of the country's leading financial institutions. The Group operates across all areas of financial services, with a strong commitment to professionalism, specialization, customer proximity, and service excellence. With more than 140 years of history, a highly qualified workforce, and a customer-centric organization, Banco Sabadell provides financial solutions to individuals, businesses, self-employed professionals, and institutions.





About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets2. Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society www.amundi.com

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025

2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)