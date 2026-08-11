Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRD4 | ISIN: ES0113860A34 | Ticker-Symbol: BDSB
Tradegate
11.08.26 | 18:22
3,498 Euro
+0,63 % +0,022
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Spanien 35
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO DE SABADELL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO DE SABADELL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4763,50218:46
3,4803,49818:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 18:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Sabadell and Amundi extend their partnership

Banco Sabadell and Amundi extend their partnership

Banco Sabadell, the fourth largest banking group in Spain serving ~7m clients through digital and +1.000 branches, and Amundi, the European leader in asset management, today announce the extension of their partnership for the distribution of Amundi investment solutions across Banco Sabadell's networks in Spain.

The agreement, which started in 2020 and was initially set to run until 2030, has now been extended to cover an additional five-year period, until 2035.

Since its inception, the partnership has supported the development of Banco Sabadell's fund business and strengthened Amundi's position in Spain, one of Europe's major savings markets.

The partnership has delivered tangible benefits for both parties. Banco Sabadell's clients have access to a broad range of savings and investment solutions, supported by the active, passive and private markets expertise and capabilities of Europe's leading asset manager. At the same time, Amundi has further strengthened its footprint in Spain and increased its assets under management, notably from €20bn in 2020 to close to €30bn of assets for Banco Sabadell's networks clients at the end of 2025. Today more than 200,000 clients hold investment products managed through the Sabadell Asset Management and Amundi platform.

The extension of the agreement reflects successful collaboration between both organizations and the positive developments since the partnership began. Over these years, the combination of Banco Sabadell's understanding of its clients' needs and Amundi's global asset management expertise has contributed to business growth and the continuous enhancement of the investment solutions offering.

This renewal also illustrates their conviction that this partnership will enable them to continue capturing the significant growth potential of the Spanish savings and investment market. Both organizations reaffirm their commitment to continue working together to create long-term value for clients, shareholders, and employees, while maintaining a strong focus on service quality, innovation, and financial guidance.

For further information please contact:

Banco Sabadell

Press contacts:Investor contacts:
Virginia Zafra
+34 690 04 77 23
ZAFRAVI@bancsabadell.com

Juan Valdés
+34 691 58 86 05
JVALDES@bancsabadell.com		InvestorRelations@bancsabadell.com
Amundi
Press contacts:Investor contacts:
Natacha Andermahr
+33 1 76 37 86 05
natacha.andermahr@amundi.com		Cyril Meilland, CFA
+33 1 76 32 62 67
cyril.meilland@amundi.com
Corentin Henry
+33 1 76 36 26 96
corentin.henry@amundi.com		Thomas Lapeyre
+33 1 76 33 70 54
thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com
Annabelle Wiriath
+33 1 76 32 43 92
annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com


About Banco Sabadell

Banco Sabadell is Spain's fourth-largest privately owned banking group and one of the country's leading financial institutions. The Group operates across all areas of financial services, with a strong commitment to professionalism, specialization, customer proximity, and service excellence. With more than 140 years of history, a highly qualified workforce, and a customer-centric organization, Banco Sabadell provides financial solutions to individuals, businesses, self-employed professionals, and institutions.


About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets2. Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.
Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society www.amundi.com

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025
2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026
3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.