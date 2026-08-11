HII Awarded $2.2 Billion Contract to Advance U.S. Surveillance and Intelligence Capabilities for the Western Hemisphere

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $2.2 billion task order to deliver advanced Surveillance, Tracking, Intelligence, Network Services, Global Reconnaissance, Analysis, and Interceptions (STRINGRAI) in support of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

STRINGRAI will enhance SOUTHCOM's ability to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit activity across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, while strengthening integrated intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities essential to defending the U.S. homeland and national interests.

HII will lead an integrated team to provide SOUTHCOM and partner nations with a comprehensive suite of intelligence gathering capabilities, advanced technologies and adaptable innovative all-domain platforms for high-level operational readiness and preparedness.

"This award is an incredible opportunity and goes right to the heart of what SOUTHCOM needs - clearer visibility, faster decision-making, and the ability to stay ahead of rapidly changing threats. Our team understands the complexity of this region, and we're proud to support the command with solutions that help protect U.S. interests and strengthen security across the hemisphere," said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII's Mission Technologies division.





A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.hii.com/newsroom.

The program supports SOUTHCOM's mission to counter transnational criminal organizations, drug cartels, and drug trafficking organizations, and provides commanders with greater flexibility to respond to emerging threats and shifts in regional security dynamics.

The task order was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, issued by GSA Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) Defense and has a period of performance of one base year with six option years.

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

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HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feba2085-a455-47cb-bebc-7594a0ed1c36