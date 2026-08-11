Admission of 2,253,129 new ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris

Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819, the "Company"), further to its press release of 25 June 2026, announces the admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of 2,253,129 new ordinary shares (the "New Mexedia Shares") issued to service the contribution in kind of 51% of the share capital of Stantup Service S.r.l. from Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A.

The Transaction

As announced to the market on 25 June 2026, Mexedia completed the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Stantup Service S.r.l. from Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan: RKT:IM), for a total consideration of EUR 16.5 million, partly settled in cash and partly through the issuance of the New Mexedia Shares, with exclusion of pre-emption rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 4, first sentence, of the Italian Civil Code (the "Contribution"). The terms of the Transaction are set out in full in the Company's press release of 25 June 2026, to which reference is made.

Effectiveness of the Contribution

Pursuant to Article 2443, final paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code, read together with Articles 2343-ter, 2343-quater and 2343 of the Italian Civil Code, the effectiveness of the Contribution was subject to the expiry of the thirty-day period running from the registration of the capital increase resolution with the Companies Register. That period expired on 10 August 2026 without any shareholder having requested a new valuation pursuant to Article 2343 of the Italian Civil Code and the New Mexedia Shares became fully effective. The directors have completed the filings and certifications required by Articles 2343-quater and 2444 of the Italian Civil Code.

Admission to trading

The New Mexedia Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris with effect from 13 August 2026 onwards.

Share capital

Following the issuance of the New Mexedia Shares, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 57,310,000, represented by 8,153,129 ordinary shares with no par value.

Dilutive effect

As a result of the issue of the New Mexedia Shares, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital prior to the issue now holds 0.7236% of the share capital following the issue.

Risk factors

Investors are invited to refer to the risk factors associated with the Transaction, as set out in the Company's press release of 25 June 2026.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for financial instruments. It constitutes an update on the execution of a transaction already disclosed to the market on 25 June 2026 pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

About us

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international tech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX), operating in the telecommunications and digital services sector. The Company develops solutions designed to manage and optimize communication between businesses and their customers through integrated technologies, automation and omnichannel services.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.mexedia.com in the "Press releases" section.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811731117/en/

Contacts:

Vincenzo La Barbera

Investor Relations

investor.relations@mexedia.com