Osogbo, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - The Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights (CDICR), an independent election monitoring network, announced its election-readiness and security priorities ahead of the Aug. 15 off-cycle governorship election in Osun State, highlighting voter preparedness and localized security concerns across the state.



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CDICR said its monitoring activities covered all 30 local government areas in Osun State, which has about 2.33 million registered voters.

According to information provided by the coalition, permanent voter card distribution had reached about 96% statewide ahead of the election, while more than 90% of respondents surveyed indicated an intention to vote on election day. About 75% of surveyed voters also expressed trust in the electronic result-transmission system used by the Independent National Electoral Commission, known as IReV.

The coalition also highlighted public views concerning Gov. Ademola Adeleke's record on infrastructure and social services.

Security Priorities Ahead of Election

CDICR said security conditions remain a key consideration ahead of the election. The coalition identified 13 of Osun State's 30 local government areas as high-risk based on political friction and localized clashes.

The coalition also identified incidents of vandalism at political offices and clashes concentrated in Osogbo, Ifelodun and Oriade during the campaign period.

CDICR called for measures aimed at protecting voters, observers and election materials and maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

Calls for Election Security and Neutrality

The coalition urged regional and international organizations, including ECOWAS, the African Union and foreign diplomatic missions, to maintain active observer teams throughout the election cycle.

CDICR also called on law enforcement agencies, led by the Nigeria Police Force, to maintain strict operational neutrality, increase preventive patrols and promptly investigate incidents of political violence.

The coalition further recommended intelligence-led security deployments in areas identified as volatile to help protect voters, observers and election materials during the election.

About CDICR

The Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights is an independent civil society network focused on electoral governance, human rights and democratic transparency across West Africa.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309177

Source: Tedfuel