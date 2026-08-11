SEER Robotics Reports Over 460 Percent Year-over-Year Growth in Overseas New Orders in the First Five Months of 2026

Overseas customer base grows significantly as the company expands its global market presence

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / SEER Robotics, a platform-based embodied intelligent robotics company, today announced strong growth in its overseas business during the first five months of 2026. From January to May 2026, the company's new overseas orders increased by more than 460% year-over-year, while its overseas customer base expanded significantly during the same period.

The results reflect increasing global adoption of intelligent robotics technologies as industrial customers seek scalable and reliable automation capabilities.

SEER Robotics focuses on intelligent robot control systems, which the company refers to as the "robot brain." The company develops robot controllers, software platforms, robots and related components, supporting the development, deployment and operation of robotic systems across industrial sectors.

According to China Insights Consultancy (CIC), an industry research firm, SEER Robotics ranked first globally in intelligent robot controller shipments for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025. In 2025, the company's global market share in intelligent robot controllers reached 24.8%, while its market share in China reached 45.2%. During the same period, SEER Robotics' ranking in global industrial intelligent robot shipments improved from third place in 2024 to second place in 2025.

Previously disclosed financial information shows that SEER Robotics' revenue increased from RMB 249 million in 2023 to RMB 442 million in 2025, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2%. The company's overall gross margin reached 47.4% in 2025, while its core controller business has consistently maintained gross margins above 80%.

According to the company, robots powered by SEER Robotics' control systems have accumulated more than 60 million hours of operation across different robot platforms and application scenarios. As of August 2026, the SEER Robotics platform supports more than 2,000 robot models, is compatible with more than 400 core components, serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, and supports applications across more than 35 countries and regions.

SEER Robotics was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 24, 2026, becoming the first Hong Kong-listed company focused on the "robot brain." The company raised approximately HK$1.226 billion through its initial public offering, including the exercise of the over-allotment option.

About SEER Robotics

SEER Robotics is a platform-based embodied intelligent robotics company, with core businesses spanning robot controllers, AMRs, and embodied intelligent robots. Built on its "robot brain" technology, SEER Robotics provides 1,000+ intelligent robot solutions worldwide and has built an open robotics platform for large-scale deployment.

Media Contact

Organization: SEER Robotics

Contact person: Ruby

Website: https://seer-robotics.ai/

Email: contact@seer-robotics.ai

Address: Building 3, No. 799, Dangui Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 201318

City: Shanghai

Country: China

SOURCE: SEER Robotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/seer-robotics-reports-over-460-percent-year-over-year-growth-in-overse-1206253