Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Prepory, the South Florida-based college admissions coaching company reimagining how students prepare for college, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, Inc. Magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second year in a row Prepory has made the list, and the company climbed to number 6 among education companies this year, up from number 18 last year.

"Last year, making this list for the first time was validating. This year, moving up to No. 6 in our category tells us that the things we built to serve students better are working," said Daniel Santos, CEO and co-founder. "That jump tells us that every effort our team made this year to expand our service offerings, further improve our current practice areas, and launch the most powerful tech in our industry is sincerely landing with the families we serve."

Prepory combines admissions strategy with coaching rooted in real relationships and honest guidance, unlike other firms that focus on prestige or pressure. Its team has supported more than 14,000 students across 80+ countries, helping them lead with purpose, not just polish.

This year, Prepory added several new ways to serve students, each one driving the growth behind this ranking. The company formalized Sprout, a program built for 8th graders who want an early start on the college process, with coaches focused on test-taking strategy, time management, critical thinking, and communication. Prepory also launched academic and career advising for students already enrolled in college, giving them one-on-one support with career direction, resumes, and interview prep long after admission. The company expanded its graduate and professional school admissions guidance, extending the same personalized support to students applying to medical school, law school, and other professional programs. Prepory also furthered its UCAS admissions support this year, bringing the same personalized guidance the company built its name on in the US to families applying to universities in the UK.

Alongside these service expansions, Prepory rolled out Rory, its AI-powered admissions assistant, trained on more than 10 years of real coaching data and grounded in the same admissions expertise families already trust from Prepory's coaches. The company also introduced a proprietary student platform, giving students and parents a smoother experience while creating new efficiencies for its team of more than 80 coaches.

"We believe great college advising blends people and technology," added Santos. "Sprout meets students earlier in the process. Rory makes our coaches' expertise available to students the moment they need it. Neither one replaces the relationship at the center of what we do, but both of these offerings make that relationship go further."

About the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

The 2026 Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated remarkable growth amid rising costs and market uncertainty. For the full list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Prepory

Prepory is a global college admissions company that supports students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional school admissions. Since 2012, Prepory has been trusted by over 14,000 students in more than 80 countries. Combining personalized advising with proprietary data and training systems, Prepory partners with students and families to deliver exceptional outcomes across the U.S. and U.K. Learn more at www.prepory.com.

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Source: Prepory Coaching Group