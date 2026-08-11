ALTOUR Appoints Nigel Parkinson as Managing Director, EMEA

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTOUR, a globally recognized leader in travel management, today announced the appointment of Nigel Parkinson as Managing Director, EMEA. Parkinson also joins ALTOUR's Executive Leadership Team, effective immediately. In addition to his expanded EMEA remit, he continues to lead ALTOUR's international markets, driving the company's growth and global reach.

The appointment comes at a period of accelerated growth for ALTOUR as the company continues to expand its presence across EMEA and extend its reach into international markets. In his new role, Parkinson will lead performance across the UK business, drive growth across ALTOUR's full range of services, from managed travel to meetings & events, and strengthen the company's global footprint across more than 80 countries, ensuring the consistent, world-class experience ALTOUR delivers to clients around the globe.

Parkinson brings more than 25 years of experience across corporate travel, airline partnerships, global sales, account management, and international business leadership. He first joined ALTOUR in 2008 as General Manager, UK, before progressing through a number of senior leadership roles, including Global Sales and Account Management, and most recently Senior Vice President, Global Markets. In these positions, he played a key role in strengthening ALTOUR's global client proposition, expanding its market presence, and supporting growth across multiple regions.

Gabe Rizzi, President, ALTOUR, said: "Nigel's expanded role comes at an exciting time for ALTOUR. His deep understanding of the international travel landscape, proven track record of driving commercial success, and collaborative leadership style position him exceptionally well to help lead the next chapter of our growth. His talent for building strong relationships will be invaluable as we continue our journey to become the most trusted travel management company in the industry."

Nigel Parkinson, Managing Director, EMEA, ALTOUR, said: "ALTOUR has an extraordinary opportunity ahead of it across EMEA, and I'm honoured to help lead it. Across everything we do, I've seen first-hand the strength of our international reach and the quality of the experience we deliver for clients. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to build on that momentum and deliver even greater value for the businesses that trust us with their travel."

About ALTOUR ALTOUR is a globally recognized leader in corporate travel management dedicated to managing the complexities of connecting people so they can represent their brands in the most impactful way possible. With a presence in over 90 countries, ALTOUR's approach is defined by the belief that there's a "better way" to handle travel - smarter, faster, easier and more tailored to each client's needs. As part of the Internova Travel Group, the highest-ranking American corporate travel management company according to Business Travel News, ALTOUR combines global reach with local insights to maximize the value of every business interaction. For more information, please visit our website at altour.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Lizzie May, lizzie.may@altour.com

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