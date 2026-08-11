Two Deals Add Approximately $60 Million in Annualized Revenue, Bringing 2026 Signed Acquisitions to 16 Transactions Representing Approximately $134 Million in Annualized Revenue

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG), one of the world's leading integrated professional services firms, today announced the acquisition of UK Andersen, LLP in Great Britain, a leading tax firm, along with SPR Consulting, further strengthening its integrated, multi-dimensional professional services platform while accelerating the growth of Andersen Consulting.

The transactions are expected to contribute approximately $60 million in annualized revenue, increasing the total annualized revenue from 16 acquisitions announced in 2026 to approximately $134 million.

The acquisition of UK Andersen in Great Britain significantly strengthens Andersen's presence in one of the world's largest and most important professional services markets. As a global financial center and a gateway for multinational investment, the United Kingdom is central to Andersen's long-term growth strategy. The acquisition expands the firm's tax capabilities, enhances its ability to serve multinational clients across Europe and around the world, and further strengthens cross-border collaboration throughout Andersen's global organization.

The acquisition of SPR Consulting expands Andersen Consulting's technology and digital transformation capabilities. SPR designs and builds AI-powered systems that improve customer experiences, increase operational efficiency and drive revenue growth. Its expertise in custom software development, artificial intelligence, data and cloud technologies enhances Andersen's ability to help clients modernize operations, accelerate innovation and unlock new growth opportunities.

These transactions underscore the strength of Andersen's acquisition pipeline and its continued investment in expanding both its core tax platform and Andersen Consulting. Management continues to pursue acquisitions across tax, legal, valuation and consulting services in strategic markets worldwide, supporting sustained revenue growth, earnings expansion and long-term shareholder value.

"These acquisitions strengthen two important pillars of Andersen's long-term growth strategy," said Mark L. Vorsatz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Andersen Group Inc. "The United Kingdom is one of the world's premier financial markets and a cornerstone of our international tax platform, while SPR Consulting expands our ability to help clients harness AI, data and cloud technologies to accelerate innovation and business performance. Together, these acquisitions expand our capabilities in strategic markets and reinforce our commitment to delivering integrated, multidisciplinary solutions through one global organization."

Looking ahead, Andersen expects acquisitions to remain a key driver of growth, supported by a robust acquisition pipeline and expanding cross-selling opportunities across its integrated professional services platform.

These transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Andersen Group Inc.

Andersen is a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, businesses and alternative investment funds in the United States. Andersen's differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Worldwide, Andersen's presence spans more than 180 countries through its global platform of member and collaborating firms delivering tax, legal, valuation and consulting services across more than 1,000 locations with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.

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Contacts:

Gregory Vistica, Managing Director, Investor Relations

greg.vistica@andersen.com