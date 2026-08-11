Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 21:58 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Egg Medical, Inc.: Rampart Withdraws Appeal of USPTO's Invalidation Decision

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg Medical announced today that Rampart IC, LLC ("Rampart") withdrew its appeal of the USPTO's reexamination decision that the claims of Rampart's U.S. Patent No. 11, 660,056 as originally granted were invalid. The USPTO's invalidation is based on grounds that the inventions in the issued '056 Patent were either previously invented by, or simply obvious variants of work, by others, including Egg Medical.

The claims that are likely to survive the reexamination resulted from Rampart making material limitations to the originally issued claims, thus narrowing the '056 Patent.

The reexamination of the '056 Patent was requested by Egg Medical after Rampart sued Egg Medical for infringement of the original '056 Patent in U.S. District Court. Egg Medical has not sought conflict with Rampart. However, in light of Rampart's actions, Egg Medical has given notice of its earlier patent and demanded that Rampart cease and desist its infringing activities of Egg Medical's patent.

Egg Medical Chief Executive Officer, Robert Wilson commented, "Protection of inventorship is important. We thank the Patent Office for a comprehensive re-examination of the Rampart patent. The invalidation of the original '056 Patent claims and the possible issuance of narrowed claims that do not cover any of our product line reinforces the integrity of the US patent system."

Gavin Philips, Egg Medical's Chief Commercial Officer added, "Egg Medical will continue to invest in what really matters to our customers, namely, the technology that has defined the Enhanced Radiation Protection Device category: whole-room, scatter reduction that protects the entire procedural team without construction, without rolling trip-hazards, or workflow interruptions."

About Egg Medical

Egg Medical is a global leader in radiation protection, founded with the goal of reducing the radiation exposure of healthcare workers who use x-ray imaging to perform life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients.

Media Contact:

Susan Storm, sstorm@eggmedical.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.