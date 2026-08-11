Egg Medical, Inc.: Rampart Withdraws Appeal of USPTO's Invalidation Decision

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg Medical announced today that Rampart IC, LLC ("Rampart") withdrew its appeal of the USPTO's reexamination decision that the claims of Rampart's U.S. Patent No. 11, 660,056 as originally granted were invalid. The USPTO's invalidation is based on grounds that the inventions in the issued '056 Patent were either previously invented by, or simply obvious variants of work, by others, including Egg Medical.

The claims that are likely to survive the reexamination resulted from Rampart making material limitations to the originally issued claims, thus narrowing the '056 Patent.

The reexamination of the '056 Patent was requested by Egg Medical after Rampart sued Egg Medical for infringement of the original '056 Patent in U.S. District Court. Egg Medical has not sought conflict with Rampart. However, in light of Rampart's actions, Egg Medical has given notice of its earlier patent and demanded that Rampart cease and desist its infringing activities of Egg Medical's patent.

Egg Medical Chief Executive Officer, Robert Wilson commented, "Protection of inventorship is important. We thank the Patent Office for a comprehensive re-examination of the Rampart patent. The invalidation of the original '056 Patent claims and the possible issuance of narrowed claims that do not cover any of our product line reinforces the integrity of the US patent system."

Gavin Philips, Egg Medical's Chief Commercial Officer added, "Egg Medical will continue to invest in what really matters to our customers, namely, the technology that has defined the Enhanced Radiation Protection Device category: whole-room, scatter reduction that protects the entire procedural team without construction, without rolling trip-hazards, or workflow interruptions."

About Egg Medical

Egg Medical is a global leader in radiation protection, founded with the goal of reducing the radiation exposure of healthcare workers who use x-ray imaging to perform life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients.

Media Contact:

Susan Storm, sstorm@eggmedical.com