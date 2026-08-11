Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Biomind Labs Inc. ("Biomind" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares, which were previously listed on CBOE Canada, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol BMND.

Biomind is developing next generation pharmaceutical products designed to treat patients suffering from psychiatric and neurological conditions that affect the central nervous system. Biomind's research is focused on transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into fast-acting and controlled-release novel drugs and its tailored drug delivery systems target specific therapeutic indications that go beyond mental health conditions. The Company has four products currently in either Phase 1 or Phase 2 clinical trials.

"The importance of managing symptoms, slowing disease progression and preventing complications are obviously critical to improving the quality of life for patients suffering from neurological disorders," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE has long been an exchange of choice for emerging biotechnology companies, and we wish Biomind success with its drug development program."

"We are delighted to join the Canadian Securities Exchange as Biomind enters a defining new chapter," said Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of Biomind Labs. "The CSE's entrepreneurial focus and commitment to emerging biotechnology companies make it a natural market for our next stage of growth. We believe that the positive results achieved so far across our Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, together with our differentiated drug-delivery platform, position Biomind for its next major step-turning scientific promise into medicines that can meaningfully improve patients' lives."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)