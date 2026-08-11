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WKN: A40CGS | ISIN: US4618741098 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.08.26 | 21:42
5,980 US-Dollar
+1,79 % +0,105
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOZYMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOZYMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2026 22:14 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

eXoZymes to Host Second Quarter 2026 Update Conference Call on Thursday, August 20, 2026

Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - announced the plan to host a webinar on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter 2026. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register for the webinar HERE.

On the day of the event, the live webinar can also be accessed through eXoZymes' investor relations website at https://exozymes.com/investor.

About eXoZymes
Founded in 2019, eXoZymes is pioneering a cell-free biomanufacturing platform that uses AI-enhanced enzymes - called exozymes - to make valuable natural products and new analogs outside living cells. The company's platform is designed to replace inefficient extraction and petrochemical processes with a scalable way to produce high-value molecules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

eXoZymes is building a portfolio of biosolutions across NCT, cannabinoid analogs, santalene, and other high-value natural product molecules, with potential commercialization paths that include partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. Learn more at exozymes.com.

eXoZymes Safe Harbor
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact
Lasse Görlitz, VP of Comms & IR
(858) 319-7135
press@exozymes.com

LinkedIn | X | YouTube

SOURCE: eXoZymes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-to-host-second-quarter-2026-update-conference-call-on-thursday-august-20-202-1206289

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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