

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) reported on Tuesday a wider second-quarter loss, as higher operating expenses offset a surge in revenue.



Revenues for the quarter were $2.58 billion, more than double the $1.21 billion reported in the year-ago quarter, as demand for its AI cloud infrastructure continued to accelerate.



The company's net loss widened to $626 million, or $1.14 per share, from $290 million, or $0.60 per share, in the second quarter of 2025.



Operating expenses increased to $2.62 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier.



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